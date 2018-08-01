It’s time for Levi William to put his big-brother prep to the test!

The 2-year-old and his parents — former Laguna Beach star Alex Murrel Johnson and husband Kyle Mark Johnson — have welcomed another little boy to the family: Kase Robert Johnson, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The outlet shared exclusive photos of the newborn and revealed that baby Kase was born in Newport Beach, California, at 4:57 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1, measuring 21 inches in length and weighing 8 lbs., 13 oz.

“Boys’ names have always been so hard for us,” the couple tells ET. “Levi has such a strong name, so we felt a lot of pressure to give this baby the same type of name. We had a couple names picked out, but none of them felt right. The name came to us about a week before we had him.”

“My husband was always known as ‘KJ’ growing up, so we really wanted to have another little ‘KJ’ and that’s how we landed on Kase Johnson,” Murrel adds.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: All the Details on Alex Murrel Johnson’s Beach-Themed Nursery for Son Levi

“Levi just turned 2 and we know how special Kase is going to be to him,” Murrel Johnson tells ET of her older son. “He would kiss and love my belly my whole pregnancy and now having Kase here, Levi is just over the moon and loves being a big brother.”

She continues, “Being so close in age is such a blessing for both of them, and with their birthdays days apart, they are destined to have a very special relationship.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Conrad Takes Her “Little Lamb” Liam to His First Pumpkin Patch



The former reality star, 31, made the couple’s baby news public on Instagram and Twitter in March with a series of family photos featuring their adorable son.

“Baby brother on his way this July #JulyBabies,” Murrel Johnson captioned her post along with a blue heart emoji, also revealing in the comments section that she was due on July 27.

The announcement photos were taken by fellow Laguna Beach cast member and Murrel Johnson’s best friend, Taylor Cole, who is also pregnant. (Mom of three Kristin Cavallari also liked Murrel Johnson’s post.)

RELATED: Laguna Beach Alum Alex Murrel Expecting Second Child — Another Boy!

Murrel Johnson and her husband tied the knot in October 2014, welcoming little Levi in July 2016. “I don’t think anyone can prepare you or accurately describe the feeling of becoming a mother,” she told PEOPLE exclusively shortly after her older son’s birth.

Continued Murrel Johnson, “It’s a love like no other and something that has changed my life in ways I never thought imaginable.”