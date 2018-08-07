Alanis Morissette is celebrating breastfeeding by sharing an intimate throwback photo of herself feeding her daughter Onyx Solace.

The singer, 44, shared a photo of herself smiling on Instagram with her husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway and their 7-year-old son Ever Imre sitting on either side of her.

“happy #worldbreastfeedingweek❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote in the caption. In the photo, Morissette is happily breastfeeding her daughter, who appeared to be a newborn.

Onyx Solace is now 2 years old. The couple welcomed her in July 2016.

This isn’t the first time Morissette has shared a photo of herself breastfeeding. In November 2016, she shared a photo in which she breastfed her then-4-month-old daughter with an “I Voted” sticker on her breast.

In September 2017, the “You Oughta Know” singer told PEOPLE she struggled with postpartum depression months after her daughter was born.

“There are days I’m debilitated to the point where I can barely move. As a kid, I imagined having children and being with an amazing partner. This is a whole other wrench I didn’t anticipate,” she said at the time.

Morissette experienced PPD with her son, as well, and told PEOPLE the illness set back in “seconds” after she gave birth to Onyx.

“It’s very isolating,” she said. “I’m used to being the Rock of Gibraltar, providing, protecting, and maneuvering. It had me question everything. I’ve known myself to be a really incredible decision-maker and a leader that people can rely on. [Now] I can barely decide what to eat for dinner.”