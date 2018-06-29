Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin are going to be parents!

In celebration of her 27th birthday on Friday, Timlin announced that she and her Shameless star boyfriend are expecting their first child together.

“We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seams,” Timlin captioned a photo of the couple, which captured a smiling White cradling the mama-to-be’s baby bump.



“Today is my birthday but my wish already came true,” continued Timlin. “This is 27 and the best is yet to come ❤.”

White, who stars as Lip Gallagher on the Showtime dramedy, also confirmed the news when he gave a sweet Instagram shout-out to Timlin on her milestone birthday.

“Happy birthday sweetheart,” he captioned a photo of a door, which is adorned with images of the couple and a “Happy 1st Mother’s Day” card. “You’re gonna be the best momma, I love you.”

In honor of her birthday last year, White adorably declared the actress — she’s appeared in multiple TV series, including Californication, Zero Hour and StartUp — as his “hero.”

“Happy Birthday. You’re my hero and my heart,” he captioned a bikini shot of his girlfriend.