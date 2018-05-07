Adam Levine is letting his wife Behati Prinsloo take the reins in their family’s expansion.

On Monday, the Maroon 5 rocker visited Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show to chat about his upcoming tour, plus give a few sweet details about the spouses’ life with their daughters Gio Grace, 11 weeks, and Dusty Rose, 19 months.

“At this rate, I think I’m going to definitely let my wife be in control of the timing of the next child,” he says. “We want, like, a lot. At least [five].”

“Like Maroon 5,” jokes DeGeneres.

“Maroon 5. We have to have a band of children,” replies Levine, 39, kidding that the more little ones they have, the more it’s an “insurance policy for your future.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Adam Levine Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED GALLERY: Welcome, Gio Grace! Everything Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Have Said About Parenthood

Dusty is already a huge fan of her “so cute” baby sister. As her dad explains of his older daughter, “She’s obsessed with Gio. Every morning when she wakes up, the first thing she says is, ‘Gio, Gio, Gio, Gio!’ ”

“And runs into her room. It’s really cute,” adds The Voice coach. “Totally in love with her. She’s a little rough with her ’cause she doesn’t understand [being gentler] yet, so she’ll get in her face and do crazy stuff.”

Admits the father of two, “But it’s just so much fun. Being a dad’s the most fun thing on the planet.”

Adam Levine and Ellen DeGeneres Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

RELATED VIDEO: “ROUND 2 … “: Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Expecting Second Child – See Her Baby Bump!



Levine will soon be hitting the road with his band, and he tells DeGeneres, 60, his entire family will be along for the ride — an experience he describes as “totally different” than the “sleepaway camp” vibe he’s used to when touring.

“We’ll probably have to have a family bus or something. It’s gonna be strange,” Levine says, adding of having a play area, “That’s the thing about babies I didn’t see coming — just the sheer amount of crap everywhere all the time.”

But it’s worth the extra preparation for the singer. “Touring with the kids will be fun because it’ll be an amazing experience for them,” he raves. “They’ll get to see the world.”