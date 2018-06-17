Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Adam Levine's First Father's Day as Dad of 2: We're 'So Lucky'

Behati Prinsloo and her two daughters are some lucky ladies.

The 29-year-old supermodel shared a special dedication to her husband Adam Levine on Father’s Day, their first since welcoming their second child, Gio Grace, on Feb. 15. The Maroon 5 frontman and Prinsloo are also parents to daughter Dusty Rose, 20 months.

“My first baby holding OUR second baby…..” she captioned a black and white photo of a shirtless Levine holding their baby. “Our girls are so lucky to call you dad and I’m so lucky to have you as a husband a lover and a friend. We love you. Life is better with you. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧”

Prinsloo added a message honoring her own father, writing, “To my dad, thank you for being the best example to show me what i would want in a husband and father one day, the way you look at mom is the way Adam looks at me, thank you for being the best dad EVER.”

During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show last month, the singer teased that the couple weren’t done with expanding their family.

“At this rate, I think I’m going to definitely let my wife be in control of the timing of the next child,” he said. “We want, like, a lot. At least [five].”

“Like Maroon 5,” joked the host.

“Maroon 5. We have to have a band of children,” replied Levine, 39, kidding that the more little ones they have, the more it’s an “insurance policy for your future.”

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and daughter Dusty

Dusty is already a huge fan of her “so cute” baby sister. As her dad explained of his older daughter, “She’s obsessed with Gio. Every morning when she wakes up, the first thing she says is, ‘Gio, Gio, Gio, Gio!’ ”

“And runs into her room. It’s really cute,” added The Voice coach. “Totally in love with her. She’s a little rough with her ’cause she doesn’t understand [being gentler] yet, so she’ll get in her face and do crazy stuff.”

Admitted the father of two, “But it’s just so much fun. Being a dad’s the most fun thing on the planet.”