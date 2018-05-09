Aaron Paul‘s wife, Lauren, couldn’t be more excited about her very first Mother’s Day this Sunday.

On Monday, Lauren shared a heartfelt message about the couple’s 3-month-old daughter, Story Annabelle.

“My dearest Story, My tiny lady. My cheeky queen. This is my first Mother’s Day. You, my love, made me a mother. What a gift!” Lauren wrote to her baby girl on website, mom.me.

“No one could have prepared me for the magic I now get to experience on a daily basis,” she continued. “Magic: It’s the word I use most often when I describe you and what it’s like to be your mama.”

Lauren, who welcomed Story with the former Breaking Bad star on February 6, went on to describe the first time she ever saw her daughter.

Lauren Paul and daughter, Story Lauren Paul/Instagram

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

“When your dad placed you on my chest and I cupped your naked little bum in my hands, you tilted your head back and looked me straight in my eyes,” she added. “The way you looked at me made me feel like we’ve know each other a thousand lifetimes. No words will ever be able to explain what happened to my heart in that moment.”

Now, three months later, Lauren remains completed besotted with her little girl.

“I smell the top of your head and feel glitter down my spine. I take your tiny fingers and brush them across my cheek. You have my attention, my love,” continued Lauren, adding that Story is the “most splendid, spellbinding thing.”

RELATED: Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Welcome Daughter

Lauren concluded her post with her advice to her daughter, even though she is a too young as of yet to understand her mother’s lovely words.

“Always look to the stars, my love. They will keep your heart open and your mind alive,” she wrote.

RELATED: Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Welcome Daughter Story Annabelle

In February, both Lauren and Aaron posted on their respective social media accounts announcing their daughter’s birth.

“There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart,” Lauren captioned photos of their newborn baby girl at the time.

Meanwhile, Aaron shared a black and white portrait of his daughter’s foot along with the caption. “My heart.”