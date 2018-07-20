The winner of most adorable cosplay at Comic-Con 2018 officially goes to Aaron Paul‘s daughter!

Five-month-old Story Annabelle Paul made her Comic-Con debut with a memorable entrance during Breaking Bad‘s 10-year reunion panel in San Diego on Thursday.

Proud dad Aaron, 38, brought his baby girl on stage with him and the aww-worthy reactions were quickly amplified when attendees saw that Story was dressed in a mini yellow hazmat suit and mask, just like his character Jesse Pinkman.

The Path star and his wife Lauren welcomed their first child on Feb. 6.

Joining Aaron and Story were Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte, Dean Norris, Giancarlo Esposito and Bill Burr, who moderated the reunion panel.

Though the series finale of Breaking Bad was the end of a big chapter in his life, Aaron has been enjoying the latest milestone: fatherhood.

“Each breath [Story] takes makes me weak. The sounds she makes when she stretches and yawns are what I live for. Her sneezing and hiccups make me feel warmth like I have never felt,” he previously said in March.

Since Story’s arrival in February, the father of one continues to share how blessed he is to be a dad.

In celebration of his first Father’s Day last month, Paul said on Instagram that he feels “blessed to be part of the club,” adding, “What a gift.”

And months before, the Emmy winner wrote, “Words can’t describe how in love I am with this whole parenting thing.”