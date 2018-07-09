11 Sweet Pics of Michael Bublé's Adorable Family

Following their 4-year-old son Noah's cancer battle, Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato are expecting their third child

Grace Gavilanes
July 09, 2018 06:09 AM
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/michael-buble/">Michael Bubl&eacute;</a> and his wife Luisana Lopilato come together for a cute family pic with 4-year-old Noah &mdash; <a href="https://people.com/babies/michael-buble-son-noah-diagnosed-cancer/">who&#8217;s currently undergoing cancer treatment</a> &mdash; and his 2-year-old brother, Elias.</p>
GROUP SHOT

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato come together for a cute family pic with 4-year-old Noah — who’s currently undergoing cancer treatment — and his 2-year-old brother, Elias.

Source: Michael Buble/Instagram
<p>How&#8217;s this for a sweet birthday surprise? <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BKKE_1jDOZw/">The performer rings in his 41st year with his wife and kids</a> &mdash; and a super-cool <em>Star Wars</em>-themed cake.</p>
LET THEM EAT CAKE!

How’s this for a sweet birthday surprise? The performer rings in his 41st year with his wife and kids — and a super-cool Star Wars-themed cake.

Source: Michael Buble/Instagram
<p>Noah&#8217;s 3rd birthday party was one <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BJnSoWmjUrz/">fit for a superhero</a> &mdash; specifically, Spider-Man &mdash; which his parents and little brother were totally for.</p>
SUPER PARTY

Noah’s 3rd birthday party was one fit for a superhero — specifically, Spider-Man — which his parents and little brother were totally for.

Source: Michael Buble/Instagram
<p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BIXnYS1j6hU/">Bubl&eacute; gives fans a sneak peek</a> into his sons&#8217; new favorite spot in their home: their own fort.</p>
SECRET PLACE

Bublé gives fans a sneak peek into his sons’ new favorite spot in their home: their own fort.

Source:Michael Buble/Instagram
<p>Baby Eli <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BEhO0xTpS18/">is adorably pensive</a> as he cozies up to his just-as-thoughtful dad.</p>
DEEP THINKERS

Baby Eli is adorably pensive as he cozies up to his just-as-thoughtful dad.

Source: Michael Buble/Instagram
<p>Fact: <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BDG3j5mJS-I/">naptime has never looked cuter</a>.</p>
SWEET DREAMS

Fact: naptime has never looked cuter.

Source: Michael Buble/Instagram
<p>&#8220;I hate posting just anything, so instead, I&#8217;m posting my everything,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BCkfKKdpSyf/">the performer writes on Instagram</a>, captioning a pic of himself with Noah. &#8220;We&#8217;re on the best vacation ever. Lots of sunshine with my sunshine. #meandmyshadow&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
'ME & MY SHADOW'

“I hate posting just anything, so instead, I’m posting my everything,” the performer writes on Instagram, captioning a pic of himself with Noah. “We’re on the best vacation ever. Lots of sunshine with my sunshine. #meandmyshadow” 

Source: Michael Buble/Instagram
<p>&#8220;And then there were 4,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BA24RE6pS3s/">writes Bubl&eacute;</a>, announcing the birth of Elias.</p>
THE FAB FOUR

“And then there were 4,” writes Bublé, announcing the birth of Elias.

Source: Michael Buble/Instagram
<p>Proof Bubl&eacute; and Noah are not above getting acquainted with nature &hellip; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BBQq-UrpS8p/">and pigeons</a>.</p>
TAKING FLIGHT

Proof Bublé and Noah are not above getting acquainted with nature … and pigeons.

Source: Michael Buble/Instagram
<p>It&#8217;s never <em>not</em> a good time <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/-MFN-7JS1v/">to snap a group selfie</a> &mdash; especially when it includes an adorable toddler like Noah.</p>
ROAD TRIP

It’s never not a good time to snap a group selfie — especially when it includes an adorable toddler like Noah.

Source: Michael Buble/Instagram
<p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/8qeJLdpS1W/">Bubl&eacute; has never looked more excited</a>. The reason? &#8220;I found NEMO!!!&#8221;</p>
CATCH OF THE DAY

Bublé has never looked more excited. The reason? “I found NEMO!!!”

Source: Michael Buble/Instagram
