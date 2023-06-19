Ayesha Curry Says It's 'Too Much Fun' Raising Three Kids with Stephen Curry: 'So Much Joy'

Stephen Curry is getting lots of love from his family this Father's Day.

The Golden State Warriors star, 35, was celebrated in a heartfelt Instagram post from wife Ayesha, 34, and their three kids, featuring photos of the decorated NBA star with son Canon, 4, and daughters Ryan, 7, and Riley, 10.

"Happy Fathers Day Chooch!!! We love you so much. It is too much fun raising these 3 little humans together with my best friend and you add so much excitement, fun and wisdom to the journey!" Ayesha wrote.

She added, "I am so proud of you. Watching you with our kiddos brings me SO much joy. Time to pop open a big wave and drive it down the fairway to celebrate!"

In April, the athlete made time for a special moment with Riley at a game. She watched from the crowd as her dad led a win against the Sacramento Kings.

After the victory, Curry made his way over to Riley in the stands, reaching up to her to perform a special handshake the two have made together, a tradition between them dating back years.



In February, Curry and Riley were seen on a father-daughter day, visiting Stanford University — where his godsister, Cameron Brink, plays — to watch the school's women's basketball team play against the University of Southern California.

Leon Bennett/Getty

This past December, the four-time NBA champion spoke about his children to E! News at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

Asked if his children are "impressed" with him "as other people are," Curry, the honoree of the evening, responded, "I would hope to say yes but probably for different reasons. I don't think they care too much about how many times the ball goes in the basket."

The father of three continued, "They've been to a couple parades and all that, so they enjoy the festivities of celebrating a championship. But when you're at home you're just Dad and that's the best part about it."

