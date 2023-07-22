Ayesha Curry Says Daughter Riley, 11, Has a 'Full' Skincare Routine: 'It's Non-Negotiable' (Exclusive)

Ayesha Curry may have her own skincare line now, but she admits that she wasn't always knowledgeable in that department.

“I had no routine as a teenager. I feel like I was not using great products, but that's all I knew,” the About Last Night star, 34, tells PEOPLE exclusively while opening up about her new beauty venture, Sweet July Skin.

She remembers that having a solid regime “just wasn't a thing” back then – but that seems to all be changing with a younger generation.

“My oldest [Riley], she's 11, and she has a full routine for her skin and she is into it. It's non-negotiable for her,” marvels the actress on her tween’s level of attention to her skin.

Curry continues: “I go in the mornings to wake her up for school, and she's already up in the bathroom washing her face – toning and putting on the serums and the moisturizers. I'm like, ‘This is incredible.’ She's learning how to care for herself, but I certainly was not like that at that age.”

Curry tells PEOPLE that Riley picked up on her own attention to detail these days when it comes to her skin and has followed suit. As someone who deals with "problematic skin," Curry now takes very good care of her skin and treats it very gently — and Riley is doing the same.

Sometimes, a simple routine turns into a family spa night for Curry and her two daughters, also including 8-year-old Ryan, that she shares with NBA star Stephen Curry. (The couple are also parents to son Canon, 5.)

“I feel like that's really cool. We'll even have nights, the three of us, where they're like, ‘Can we have a spa night, mommy?’ We'll get in the bathroom and do the face masks – they love to do the jelly mask that peels off.”

Curry also tries to create a fun ambiance for the kids with candles and incense so that their bonding time turns into “a whole experience.”

“We're creating memories, but we're also creating this beautiful ritual that they'll take with them into their adulthood. I'm excited about that,” shares Curry.

Leon Bennett/Getty

Generational beauty lessons seem to run in Curry’s family. When creating her sensitive-skin-friendly line, which includes an exfoliating cleanser, toner and face oil, the actress looked back to the learnings from her mom and grandmother.

“Superfoods were always the original idea,” Curry tells PEOPLE, adding that her products’ ingredients were also inspired by her Jamaican heritage. “In the early days, I did so much research on the potency and the superfood nature of all of the ingredients. I would be texting the team at 3 a.m. — it's so terrible — with ideas and nonsense.”

But Curry can leave it to her grandma to always pitch in. “Everyone’s been so happy for me, but my grandma … she’ll always send me ideas. One day she was like, ‘Have you heard of star apple? That could be great,’” Curry says. “Everyone’s been on the lookout for new unique ingredients for me, which has been really cool.”

