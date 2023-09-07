Awkwafina and Sandra Oh Play Sisters on a Get-Rich Mission in 'Quiz Lady' — Watch the Trailer

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh are hitting the road in their new film.

The two actors lead Quiz Lady, an R-rated sibling road-trip comedy from 20th Century Studios premiering this November on Hulu. The film’s first trailer just dropped, teasing a lot of laughs.

Directed by Jessica Yu (Billions, This Is Us), Quiz Lady follows an estranged pair of sisters who embark on a cross-country voyage. There’s Anne (Awkwafina, 35), the family’s gameshow obsessive, and Jenny (Oh, 52), Anne’s train-wreck counterpart.

While the sisters had long been separated, they're forced to come together to pay off their mother's gambling debt. How? By turning Anne into a bonafide gameshow beast and winning the cash prize.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Sandra Oh and Awkwafina in Quiz Lady (2023). Michele K Short/20th Century Studios

Awkwafina talked to Entertainment Weekly about developing a sisterly dynamic with Oh.

"I grew up as an only child, so a lot of people that I meet, especially someone like Sandra, feel like siblings built in," Awkwafina said. "I think the dysfunction plays so well because we lean into who we are as sisters."



Written by Jen D’Angelo of Hocus Pocus 2 and Workaholics, the film touts a stellar supporting cast: Will Ferrell, Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor and Tony Hale, among others.

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh in Quiz Lady (2023). Michele K Short/20th Century Studios

Awkwafina and Oh also produced the movie, alongside Ferrell, 56, D'Angelo, Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins and Itay Reiss.

The pair have significant experience producing their own projects, with Awkwafina producing Nora from Queens and Oh producing Killing Eve.

Quiz Lady is streaming Nov. 3 on Hulu.