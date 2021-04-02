Watch PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT's 2021 SAG Awards Pre-Show

Get ready for the Screen Actors Guild Awards with the pre-show starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday

Award season has been somewhat different this year, but that doesn't mean we can't still celebrate the "red carpet" when we can.

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are coming together to bring you glamour and award show glitz ahead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday. Watch the nominees and presenters in their glam, all from the comfort of your home.

Hosted by PEOPLE (the TV show) New York correspondent Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein, the live stream will air ahead of the award ceremony from 8 - 9 p.m. ET.

Catch interviews with cast members with Bridgerton, Ted Lasso, Schitt's Creek, One Night in Miami, and more of your favorite celebrities from film and TV.

This year's SAG Awards will be a one-hour event that will highlight the show's "I Am An Actor" stories through witty and thoughtful docuseries-inspired interviews, which will be shown throughout the broadcast. The program will honor the distinguished achievements of the past year with winner announcements in 13 categories.