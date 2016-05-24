It's a whole new look for the 22-year-old singer

Ariana Grande Lets Her Hair Down in Steamy New 'Into You' Video

Ariana Grande, Ariana Grande – let down your hair!

The 22-year-old singer ditches her signature high-pony in the video for her new summer-jam “Into You.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the steamy clip, Grande gets cozy with America’s Next Top Model alum Don Benjamin at a desert motel, sharing kisses and cuddles before taking off on a romantic sunset motorcycle ride.

Grande looks radiant in the video – her luscious brown locks sweeping across her face while wearing a black strapless bra-cut top with light denim jean jacket. She alternates between matching cutoffs and jeans in the video – each accessorized with a black chunky belt.

There’s only one problem… Grande’s character in the video is actually in a relationship with someone else! Yup, Benjamin plays Grande’s bodyguard, carrying on an affair with the singer while the two dodge her cheating-Hollywood boyfriend.

“Got everyone watchin’ us, so baby, let’s keep it secret,” Grande sings in the song. “A little bit scandalous, but baby, don t let them see it.”

The video is directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who is also responsible for Grande’s “Focus,” “Bang Bang” and “Love Me Harder” videos. Davis previously brought the summer steam, directing Demi Lovato‘s “Cool for the Summer” video.