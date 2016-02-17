Tyga Says He Didn't Know Sir Paul McCartney Was Rejected from His Show: I Would Have 'Brought Him in to Perform "Rack City" with Me!'

Tyga would never deny a legend!

The rapper responded to backlash on Tuesday after Sir Paul McCartney was caught on camera being rejected from a Grammys after-party where Tyga was performing.

“I woke up to like a series of texts and TMZ,” Tyga said Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “It was pretty crazy.”

The iconic Beatle was flanked by five-time Grammy winner Beck and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins when a bouncer told them they couldn’t come into the soiree at Los Angeles’ The Argyle.

Paul McCartney at the Republic Records Grammy party Angela Weiss/Getty

“I had no knowledge, I was, like, inside performing,” Tyga told host Jimmy Kimmel. “I wish I would have known he was outside. I would have went outside with the mic, brought him in to perform ‘Rack City’ with me.”

The host explained that the fire marshal was the blame for Sir Paul’s snub, with Tyga adding in, “Yea, tweet the fire marshal, don’t tweet me.”

Kimmel joked, “You’d think fire codes wouldn’t apply to Beatles, there’s only two of them left. The worst case, they both show up.”

Earlier in the day, the 26-year-old used social media to address the controversy.

“Why would I deny @PaulMcCartney stop it. He’s a legend.” Tyra tweeted, later adding: “I don’t control the door. I had no knowledge SIR PAUL was there. I just performed and left.”

Tyga, who was jokingly denied entry to Kimmel’s green room during the appearance, said he had no control over the guest list and “just got paid to go and perform.”

And, he’s already apologized for the incident: “I tweeted him but I don’t think he’s seen my tweet.”

The rapper is even hoping that the singer would want to collaborate, “But I actually got a show coming up, Feb. 26 at the Nokia Theatre and Paul, if you’re watching this I would love for you to come, I will personally walk you in.”