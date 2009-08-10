Twilight Dominates Teen Choice Awards 2009

The vampire drama Twilight drove a stake through the 11th annual Teen Choice 2009 awards on Sunday, winning 11 trophies in a ceremony also notable for its celebration of musical acts new and not-so-new.

Audience members thirsting for a glimpse of the Twilight stars were not disappointed, as the film won best drama as well as acting awards for leads Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart and supporting stars Cam Gigandet, Ashley Greene and Taylor Lautner.

Pattinson was also named Choice Male Hottie. “I really appreciate it. I have to say, the hottest teens of the year are Twilight fans!” he told the crowd during the taped event, which airs Monday night on FOX. Choice Female Hottie went to Megan Fox, star of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Music largely dominated the proceedings otherwise. The Jonas Brothers hosted the show and won five of the surfboard-shaped awards, including breakout show (Jonas). And Miley Cyrus won six, including best single (“The Climb”) and acting awards for the TV and movie versions of Hannah Montana.

Miley Presents Britney

Cyrus also presented her “hero,” Britney Spears, with the Ultimate Choice Award. “Thank you guys so much,” said Spears, looking fit in a short one-shoulder black sequined dress as fans chanted her name. “I’m so happy to be here tonight with all of you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much. God bless!”

Gossip Girl also won big, winning best drama and acting awards for Chace Crawford, Leighton Meester and Ed Westwick. Zac Efron also won multiple acting awards, for his performances in High School Musical 3 and 17 Again.

Some of the show’s extracurriculars went over better than others. As part of a “Dare the Jonas Brothers” segment, Nick Jonas was dared to hug as many fans as he could in 20 seconds – including surprise fan Kim Kardashian – and Joe Jonas had his hair cut by Mike Tyson.

But Dane Cook was booed for referring to nude photos of Bandslam actress Vanessa Hudgens. Asking where she was in the audience, the comedian quipped, “Girl, you gotta keep your clothes on!”