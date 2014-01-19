Tina Fey's Daughter Alice Is Her Mini-Me at the SAG Awards

The two dressed in black and white, but they were oh-so-colorful on the red carpet

She may be one of the most colorful contributors to TV, movies and even bestselling books (Bossypants), but Tina Fey opted to go monochromatic a black Oscar de la Renta gown and Roger Vivier clutch on Saturday’s SAG Awards red carpet.

Still, the Renaissance Woman of 30 Rock and Golden Globes co-host had a terrifically colorful accessory: her older daughter, Alice Zenobia Richmond.

Liz Lemon and Mini-Me? Sure enough: Like Mom, Alice is a scene-stealer.

During Fey’s big moment during the ceremony, when the TV camera zeroed in as the names of those nominated for female actor in a comedy series were announced, it was Alice who peeked out from behind Mom’s back – and gave a healthy wave to the fans.

This isn’t the first time the two have appeared together. In November of 2012, Alice, then 7, played the young Liz in a flashback scene on 30 Rock. And she mugged a lot like Mom – hilariously.

