Riverdale Dominates Teen Choice Awards 2018: See the Full List of Winners

The fans have spoken.
After voting online and hashtagging their favorite stars from movies, TV, music, and beyond all over the internet, surf boards were handed out at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Nick Cannon and Lele Pons hosted the show, while Lauv, Khalid, and Meghan Trainor were among the performers, with appearances from the Riverdale cast, Chris Pratt, Nina Dobrev, Lucy Hale, Noah Cyrus, and more.
PEOPLE will be updating this list with the winners as they’re announced. Check out all of the nominees below.
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie
Avengers: Infinity War
Justice League
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Tomb Raider
Choice Action Movie Actor
Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War
Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Henry Cavill – Justice League
John Boyega – Pacific Rim: Uprising
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War
Tom Holland – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Action Movie Actress
Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider
Amy Adams – Justice League
Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Infinity War
Gal Gadot – Justice League
Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War
Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Sci-Fi Movie
Black Panther
Blade Runner 2049
Rampage
Ready Player One
Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok
Dwayne Johnson – Rampage
Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok
Ryan Gosling – Blade Runner 2049
Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress
Danai Gurira – Black Panther
Letitia Wright – Black Panther
Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther
Naomie Harris – Rampage
Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One
Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Fantasy Movie
A Wrinkle in Time
Coco
Peter Rabbit
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor
Anthony Gonzalez – Coco
Gael García Bernal – Coco
James Corden – Peter Rabbit
John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mark Hamill – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress
Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time
Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time
Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time
Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time
Choice Drama Movie
A Quiet Place
Midnight Sun
Murder on the Orient Express
WINNER: The Greatest Showman
Truth or Dare
Wonder
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
Jacob Tremblay – Wonder
Leslie Odom Jr. – Murder on the Orient Express
Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun
Timothée Chalamet – Lady Bird
WINNER: Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Bella Thorne – Midnight Sun
Daisy Ridley – Murder on the Orient Express
Julia Roberts – Wonder
Lucy Hale – Truth or Dare
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Zendaya – The Greatest Showman
Choice Comedy Movie
Daddy’s Home 2
I Feel Pretty
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
WINNER: Love, Simon
Overboard
Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Eugenio Derbez – Overboard
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2
Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home 2
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
Anna Faris – Overboard
WINNER: Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3
Hailee Steinfeld – Pitch Perfect 3
Karen Gillan – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 3
Choice Movie Ship
Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther
Dylan O’Brien & Kaya Scodelario – Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – Love, Simon
Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – It
WINNERS: Zac Efron & Zendaya, The Greatest Showman
Choice Summer Movie Actor
WINNER: Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Alden Ehrenreich – Solo: A Star Wars Story
Donald Glover – Solo: A Star Wars Story
Julian Dennison – Deadpool 2
Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2
Sam Claflin – Adrift
Choice Summer Movie Actress
WINNER: Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Emilia Clarke – Solo: A Star Wars Story
Melissa McCarthy – Life of the Party
Sandra Bullock – Ocean’s 8
Shailene Woodley – Adrift
Zazie Beetz – Deadpool 2
Choice Breakout Movie Star
Keala Settle – The Greatest Showman
Kelly Marie Tran – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Letitia Wright – Black Panther
WINNER: Nick Robinson – Love, Simon
Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One
Sophia Lillis – It
TV
Choice Drama TV Show
Empire
Famous in Love
WINNER: Riverdale
Star
The Fosters
This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor
WINNER: Cole Sprouse — Riverdale
Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor
Jesse Williams — Grey’s Anatomy
Jussie Smollett — Empire
K.J. Apa — Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress
Bella Thorne — Famous in Love
Camila Mendes — Riverdale
Chrissy Metz — This Is Us
WINNER: Lili Reinhart — Riverdale
Maia Mitchell — The Fosters
Ryan Destiny — Star
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
iZombie
WINNER: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things
Supernatural
The 100
The Originals
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Bob Morley — The 100
Dominic Sherwood — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo — Stranger Things
Joseph Morgan — The Originals
WINNER: Matthew Daddario — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Eliza Taylor — The 100
Emeraude Toubia — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Katherine McNamara — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Lana Parrilla — Once Upon a Time
WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things
Rose McIver — iZombie
Choice TV Villain
WINNER: Mark Consuelos – Riverdale
Anna Hopkins – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Cameron Monaghan – Gotham
Gabrielle Anwar – Once Upon a Time
Mind Flayer – Stranger Things
Odette Annable – Supergirl
Choice Action TV Show
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
WINNER: The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor
Chris Wood — Supergirl
Damon Wayans — Lethal Weapon
David Mazouz — Gotham
WINNER: Grant Gustin — The Flash
Lucas Till — MacGyver
Stephen Amell — Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress
Caity Lotz — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton — The Flash
Chloe Bennet — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Danielle Panabaker — The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards — Arrow
Melissa Benoist — Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show
black-ish
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
The Big Bang Theory
The Good Place
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson — black-ish
Elias Harger — Fuller House
Hudson Yang — Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin
Rico Rodriguez — Modern Family
Choice Comedy TV Actress
America Ferrera — Superstore
Candace Cameron Bure — Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin
Kristen Bell — The Good Place
Sarah Hyland — Modern Family
Yara Shahidi — blackish, grown-ish
Choice Animated TV Show
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir
Rick and Morty
Steven Universe
The Simpsons
Choice Reality TV Show
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
MasterChef Junior
The Four: Battle for Stardom
The Voice
Total Divas
Choice Throwback TV Show
Dawson’s Creek
Friends
Gossip Girl
One Tree Hill
That ’70s Show
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
Choice TV Personality
Chrissy Teigen — Lip Sync Battle
Derek Hough — World of Dance
DJ Khaled — The Four: Battle for Stardom
Hailey Baldwin — Drop the Mic
Kelly Clarkson — The Voice
Meghan Trainor — The Four: Battle for Stardom
Choice Breakout TV Star
WINNER: Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon
Luka Sabbat – Grown-ish
Lyric Ross – This Is Us
Nafessa Williams – Black Lightning
Oliver Stark – 9-1-1
Choice Breakout TV Show
9-1-1
Anne with an E
Black Lightning
WINNER: On My Block
Siren
The Resident
Choice TV Ship
WINNER: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – The Flash
K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Choice Summer TV Star
Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Aisha Dee – The Bold Type
Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger
Katie Stevens – The Bold Type
Meghann Fahy – The Bold Type
Xolo Maridueña – Cobra Kai
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Louis Tomlinson
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
Dua Lipa
Taylor Swift
Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Maroon 5
Migos
Why Don’t We
Choice Country Artist
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist
Calvin Harris
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
The Chainsmokers
Zedd
Choice Latin Artist
Becky G
WINNER: CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Childish Gambino
Drake
Khalid
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
Choice Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At the Disco
Paramore
Portugal. The Man
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”
Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”
Dua Lipa – “New Rules”
Halsey – “Bad at Love”
Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”
Choice Song: Male Artist
Charlie Puth – “Attention”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”
Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “Say Something”
Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – “Love.”
Choice Song: Group
5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”
Maroon 5 – “Wait”
Panic! At the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”
Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”
Why Don’t We – “Trust Fund Baby”
Choice Electronic/Dance Song
WINNER: “All Night” – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui
“Friends” – Marshmello & Anne-Marie
“One Kiss” – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa
“Perfect” – Topic & Ally Brooke
“Solo” – Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
Choice Country Song
“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood
“Heaven” – Kane Brown
“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett
WINNER: “Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
“Mercy” – Brett Young
“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan
Choice Collaboration
Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”
Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”
Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”
The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (Black Panther soundtrack)
WINNERS: Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (The Greatest Showman soundtrack)
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”
Choice Breakout Artist
Bazzi
WINNER: Khalid
Lauv
Logic
Marshmello
SZA
OTHER
Choice Liplock
WINNER: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther
Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War
Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni – Jane the Virgin
Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
Zac Efron & Zendaya – The Greatest Showman
Choice Hissy Fit
WINNER: Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale
Adam Driver – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Joe Keery – Stranger Things
Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Mark Ruffalo – Avengers: Infinity War
Choice Scene Stealer
WINNER: Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale
Charlie Heaton – Stranger Things
Katie McGrath – Supergirl
Nick Jonas – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Taika Waititi – Thor: Ragnarok
Tom Hiddleston – Thor: Ragnarok
Choice Comedian
Ellen DeGeneres
James Corden
Jimmy Fallon
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
The Dolan Twins
Choice Male Athlete
Adam Rippon
J.J. Watt
LeBron James
Red Gerard
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Choice Female Athlete
Chloe Kim
Lindsey Vonn
Mikaela Shiffrin
Mirai Nagasu
Serena Williams
U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team
Choice Female Web Star
Bethany Mota
Eva Gutowski
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
WINNER: Liza Koshy
The Merrell Twins
Choice Male Web Star
Cameron Dallas
Collins Key
Joey Graceffa
Ryan Higa
WINNER: The Dolan Twins
Tyler Oakley
Choice Fandom
#Blinks
#BTSArmy
#CNCOwners
#Directioners
#Harmonizers
#Swifties
Choice Female Hottie
WINNER: Lauren Jauregui
Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner
Olivia Holt
Selena Gomez
Yara Shahidi
Choice Male Hottie
WINNER: Cole Sprouse
Chadwick Boseman
Chris Hemsworth
Grant Gustin
Shawn Mendes
Zac Efron
Choice Twit
WINNER: Anna Kendrick
Chrissy Teigen
Kumail Nanjiani
Mark Hamill
Mindy Kaling
Ryan Reynolds
Choice Instagrammer
Dwayne Johnson
John Mayer
Justin Timberlake
Lucy Hale
Selena Gomez
Will Smith
Choice Snapchatter
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Ethan Dolan
Grayson Dolan
Kendall Jenner
Meghan Trainor
Choice YouTuber
DanTDM
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
The Dolan Twins
The Merrell Twins
Choice Dancer
Cheryl Burke
Derek Hough
Jenna Dewan
Les Twins
tWitch
WINNER: Maddie Ziegler
Choice Muser
Baby Ariel
Holly H (Holly Home)
Loren Gray
Mackenzie Ziegler
Sofia Santino
Valentina Schulz
Choice Style Icon
Blake Lively
Chadwick Boseman
Harry Styles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Migos
Zendaya