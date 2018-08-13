Riverdale Dominates Teen Choice Awards 2018: See the Full List of Winners

The fans have spoken.

After voting online and hashtagging their favorite stars from movies, TV, music, and beyond all over the internet, surf boards were handed out at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Nick Cannon and Lele Pons hosted the show, while Lauv, Khalid, and Meghan Trainor were among the performers, with appearances from the Riverdale cast, Chris Pratt, Nina Dobrev, Lucy Hale, Noah Cyrus, and more.

PEOPLE will be updating this list with the winners as they’re announced. Check out all of the nominees below.

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie

Avengers: Infinity War

Justice League

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tomb Raider

Choice Action Movie Actor

Chris Evans – Avengers: Infinity War

Dylan O’Brien – Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Henry Cavill – Justice League

John Boyega – Pacific Rim: Uprising

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Infinity War

Tom Holland – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Action Movie Actress

Alicia Vikander – Tomb Raider

Amy Adams – Justice League

Elizabeth Olsen – Avengers: Infinity War

Gal Gadot – Justice League

Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Infinity War

Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Sci-Fi Movie

Black Panther

Blade Runner 2049

Rampage

Ready Player One

Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Chris Hemsworth – Thor: Ragnarok

Dwayne Johnson – Rampage

Mark Ruffalo – Thor: Ragnarok

Ryan Gosling – Blade Runner 2049

Tye Sheridan – Ready Player One

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress

Danai Gurira – Black Panther

Letitia Wright – Black Panther

Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther

Naomie Harris – Rampage

Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One

Tessa Thompson – Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Fantasy Movie

A Wrinkle in Time

Coco

Peter Rabbit

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor

Anthony Gonzalez – Coco

Gael García Bernal – Coco

James Corden – Peter Rabbit

John Boyega – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mark Hamill – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Oscar Isaac – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress

Carrie Fisher – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mindy Kaling – A Wrinkle in Time

Oprah Winfrey – A Wrinkle in Time

Reese Witherspoon – A Wrinkle in Time

Storm Reid – A Wrinkle in Time

Choice Drama Movie

A Quiet Place

Midnight Sun

Murder on the Orient Express

WINNER: The Greatest Showman

Truth or Dare

Wonder

Choice Drama Movie Actor

Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman

Jacob Tremblay – Wonder

Leslie Odom Jr. – Murder on the Orient Express

Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun

Timothée Chalamet – Lady Bird

WINNER: Zac Efron – The Greatest Showman

Choice Drama Movie Actress

Bella Thorne – Midnight Sun

Daisy Ridley – Murder on the Orient Express

Julia Roberts – Wonder

Lucy Hale – Truth or Dare

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Zendaya – The Greatest Showman

Choice Comedy Movie

Daddy’s Home 2

I Feel Pretty

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

WINNER: Love, Simon

Overboard

Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Eugenio Derbez – Overboard

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Mark Wahlberg – Daddy’s Home 2

Will Ferrell – Daddy’s Home 2

Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

Anna Faris – Overboard

WINNER: Anna Kendrick – Pitch Perfect 3

Hailee Steinfeld – Pitch Perfect 3

Karen Gillan – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Rebel Wilson – Pitch Perfect 3

Choice Movie Ship

Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – Midnight Sun

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther

Dylan O’Brien & Kaya Scodelario – Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – Love, Simon

Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – It

WINNERS: Zac Efron & Zendaya, The Greatest Showman

Choice Summer Movie Actor

WINNER: Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Alden Ehrenreich – Solo: A Star Wars Story

Donald Glover – Solo: A Star Wars Story

Julian Dennison – Deadpool 2

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2

Sam Claflin – Adrift

Choice Summer Movie Actress

WINNER: Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Emilia Clarke – Solo: A Star Wars Story

Melissa McCarthy – Life of the Party

Sandra Bullock – Ocean’s 8

Shailene Woodley – Adrift

Zazie Beetz – Deadpool 2

Choice Breakout Movie Star

Keala Settle – The Greatest Showman

Kelly Marie Tran – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Letitia Wright – Black Panther

WINNER: Nick Robinson – Love, Simon

Olivia Cooke – Ready Player One

Sophia Lillis – It

TV

Choice Drama TV Show

Empire

Famous in Love

WINNER: Riverdale

Star

The Fosters

This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor

WINNER: Cole Sprouse — Riverdale

Freddie Highmore — The Good Doctor

Jesse Williams — Grey’s Anatomy

Jussie Smollett — Empire

K.J. Apa — Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown — This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress

Bella Thorne — Famous in Love

Camila Mendes — Riverdale

Chrissy Metz — This Is Us

WINNER: Lili Reinhart — Riverdale

Maia Mitchell — The Fosters

Ryan Destiny — Star

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

iZombie

WINNER: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things

Supernatural

The 100

The Originals

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Bob Morley — The 100

Dominic Sherwood — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Finn Wolfhard — Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo — Stranger Things

Joseph Morgan — The Originals

WINNER: Matthew Daddario — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Eliza Taylor — The 100

Emeraude Toubia — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Katherine McNamara — Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Lana Parrilla — Once Upon a Time

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown — Stranger Things

Rose McIver — iZombie

Choice TV Villain

WINNER: Mark Consuelos – Riverdale

Anna Hopkins – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Cameron Monaghan – Gotham

Gabrielle Anwar – Once Upon a Time

Mind Flayer – Stranger Things

Odette Annable – Supergirl

Choice Action TV Show

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

WINNER: The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor

Chris Wood — Supergirl

Damon Wayans — Lethal Weapon

David Mazouz — Gotham

WINNER: Grant Gustin — The Flash

Lucas Till — MacGyver

Stephen Amell — Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress

Caity Lotz — DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton — The Flash

Chloe Bennet — Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Danielle Panabaker — The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards — Arrow

Melissa Benoist — Supergirl

Choice Comedy TV Show

black-ish

Fuller House

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

The Big Bang Theory

The Good Place

Choice Comedy TV Actor

Andy Samberg — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson — black-ish

Elias Harger — Fuller House

Hudson Yang — Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil — Jane the Virgin

Rico Rodriguez — Modern Family

Choice Comedy TV Actress

America Ferrera — Superstore

Candace Cameron Bure — Fuller House

Gina Rodriguez — Jane the Virgin

Kristen Bell — The Good Place

Sarah Hyland — Modern Family

Yara Shahidi — blackish, grown-ish

Choice Animated TV Show

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

Rick and Morty

Steven Universe

The Simpsons

Choice Reality TV Show

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lip Sync Battle

MasterChef Junior

The Four: Battle for Stardom

The Voice

Total Divas

Choice Throwback TV Show

Dawson’s Creek

Friends

Gossip Girl

One Tree Hill

That ’70s Show

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Choice TV Personality

Chrissy Teigen — Lip Sync Battle

Derek Hough — World of Dance

DJ Khaled — The Four: Battle for Stardom

Hailey Baldwin — Drop the Mic

Kelly Clarkson — The Voice

Meghan Trainor — The Four: Battle for Stardom

Choice Breakout TV Star

WINNER: Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon

Luka Sabbat – Grown-ish

Lyric Ross – This Is Us

Nafessa Williams – Black Lightning

Oliver Stark – 9-1-1

Choice Breakout TV Show

9-1-1

Anne with an E

Black Lightning

WINNER: On My Block

Siren

The Resident

Choice TV Ship

WINNER: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – The Flash

K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – Riverdale

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Choice Summer TV Star

Olivia Holt – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Aisha Dee – The Bold Type

Aubrey Joseph – Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger

Katie Stevens – The Bold Type

Meghann Fahy – The Bold Type

Xolo Maridueña – Cobra Kai

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Demi Lovato

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Maroon 5

Migos

Why Don’t We

Choice Country Artist

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

Calvin Harris

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Choice Latin Artist

Becky G

WINNER: CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Khalid

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Choice Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At the Disco

Paramore

Portugal. The Man

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Song: Female Artist

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left To Cry”

Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug) – “Havana”

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry”

Dua Lipa – “New Rules”

Halsey – “Bad at Love”

Taylor Swift – “Look What You Made Me Do”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Charlie Puth – “Attention”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Justin Timberlake (feat. Chris Stapleton) – “Say Something”

Kendrick Lamar (feat. Zacari) – “Love.”

Choice Song: Group

5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes”

Maroon 5 – “Wait”

Panic! At the Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)”

Portugal. The Man – “Feel It Still”

Why Don’t We – “Trust Fund Baby”

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

WINNER: “All Night” – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

“Friends” – Marshmello & Anne-Marie

“One Kiss” – Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa

“Perfect” – Topic & Ally Brooke

“Solo” – Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)

“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Choice Country Song

“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood

“Heaven” – Kane Brown

“Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett

WINNER: “Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

“Mercy” – Brett Young

“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan

Choice Collaboration

Bebe Rexha (feat. Florida Georgia Line) – “Meant to Be”

Bruno Mars (feat. Cardi B) – “Finesse (Remix)”

Taylor Swift (feat. Ed Sheeran & Future) – “End Game”

The Weeknd & Kendrick Lamar – “Pray for Me” (Black Panther soundtrack)

WINNERS: Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars” (The Greatest Showman soundtrack)

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – “The Middle”

Choice Breakout Artist

Bazzi

WINNER: Khalid

Lauv

Logic

Marshmello

SZA

OTHER

Choice Liplock

WINNER: Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – Black Panther

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Infinity War

Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni – Jane the Virgin

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

Zac Efron & Zendaya – The Greatest Showman

Choice Hissy Fit

WINNER: Madelaine Petsch – Riverdale

Adam Driver – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Joe Keery – Stranger Things

Kevin Hart – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Mark Ruffalo – Avengers: Infinity War

Choice Scene Stealer

WINNER: Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale

Charlie Heaton – Stranger Things

Katie McGrath – Supergirl

Nick Jonas – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Taika Waititi – Thor: Ragnarok

Tom Hiddleston – Thor: Ragnarok

Choice Comedian

Ellen DeGeneres

James Corden

Jimmy Fallon

Kevin Hart

Lilly Singh

The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete

Adam Rippon

J.J. Watt

LeBron James

Red Gerard

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete

Chloe Kim

Lindsey Vonn

Mikaela Shiffrin

Mirai Nagasu

Serena Williams

U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team

Choice Female Web Star

Bethany Mota

Eva Gutowski

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

WINNER: Liza Koshy

The Merrell Twins

Choice Male Web Star

Cameron Dallas

Collins Key

Joey Graceffa

Ryan Higa

WINNER: The Dolan Twins

Tyler Oakley

Choice Fandom

#Blinks

#BTSArmy

#CNCOwners

#Directioners

#Harmonizers

#Swifties

Choice Female Hottie

WINNER: Lauren Jauregui

Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner

Olivia Holt

Selena Gomez

Yara Shahidi

Choice Male Hottie

WINNER: Cole Sprouse

Chadwick Boseman

Chris Hemsworth

Grant Gustin

Shawn Mendes

Zac Efron

Choice Twit

WINNER: Anna Kendrick

Chrissy Teigen

Kumail Nanjiani

Mark Hamill

Mindy Kaling

Ryan Reynolds

Choice Instagrammer

Dwayne Johnson

John Mayer

Justin Timberlake

Lucy Hale

Selena Gomez

Will Smith

Choice Snapchatter

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Ethan Dolan

Grayson Dolan

Kendall Jenner

Meghan Trainor

Choice YouTuber

DanTDM

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

The Dolan Twins

The Merrell Twins

Choice Dancer

Cheryl Burke

Derek Hough

Jenna Dewan

Les Twins

tWitch

WINNER: Maddie Ziegler

Choice Muser

Baby Ariel

Holly H (Holly Home)

Loren Gray

Mackenzie Ziegler

Sofia Santino

Valentina Schulz

Choice Style Icon

Blake Lively

Chadwick Boseman

Harry Styles

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Migos

Zendaya