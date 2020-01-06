Stellan Skarsgård Jokes He Has 'No Eyebrows' as He Wins Best Supporting Actor for Chernobyl

Stellan Skarsgård is picking up his first Golden Globe!

The actor, 68, took home the award for best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or TV film at Sunday’s 2020 Golden Globes for his role in Chernobyl. He beat out fellow nominees Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method), Kieran Culkin (Succession), Andrew Scott (Fleabag) and Henry Winkler (Barry).

After accepting the award, Skarsgård hilariously joked, “I was so sure I wouldn’t win, so I already thanked everybody.”

Skarsgård also poked fun at himself, joking that he’s never recognized for his work due to his lack of eyebrows.

“I should thank one person, and that is — Milos Forman, who said to me a couple years ago, ‘Stellan, I’ve seen so many films with you, but I never remember your face!'” he said.

“And I realize it was because I don’t have any eyebrows. Nobody could tell if I’m angry or surprised, it’s not like Colin Farrell. You can tell if he’s angry 20 miles away.”

However, for Chernobyl things were a bit different.

“For this film, Daniel Parker made me a couple of eyebrows,” Skarsgård said before exiting the stage.

It was the first Golden Globe win and nomination for Skarsgård, who was recognized on Sunday for his role as Boris Shcherbina in the HBO miniseries Chernobyl.

The series follows nuclear physicist Valery Legasov, played by Jared Harris (Mad Men, The Crown), as he works with Shcherbina and the Soviet Union government — who did their best to try and hide the truth about the disaster at the time — to manage the nuclear crisis and save the country from extreme repercussions.

“It’s interesting to play a character who is representative of a faulty system, and has spent his life defending it, and then has to look back at his life and admit that he’s been wrong. Finally, he comes to the conclusion that he has to stand up for something else,” the actor told Collider of his work on the show.

Along with Skarsgård’s win, the series scored nominations for best miniseries or television film, best actor in a miniseries or television film (Harris) and best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film (Emily Watson).

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.