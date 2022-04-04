Stars Who Were in the Bathroom When Their Names Were Called at Awards Shows
These celebs had poorly timed potty breaks on some of the biggest nights in entertainment
Doja Cat, 2022 Grammy Awards
"I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," the singer joked as she hit the stage breathlessly after winning best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More" with SZA. After she caught her breath, she turned emtional, saying, "Damn ... this is a big deal."
Michael Keaton, 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
When Salma Hayek announced that Keaton had won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie, the actor was a bit late getting to the stage to accept the coveted award.
"And the Actor goes to Michael Keaton, Dopesick," Hayek said while anxiously looking around for the star as the crowd continued to cheer and applaud. "Are you kidding me? I have stage fright," the actress hilariously continued, adding, "Come on Michael! Come on Michael!"
Eventually, Keaton made his way to the stage, rushing to Hayek's side to accept his award. "Thank you very much," he began his acceptance speech, adding, "Sorry! Quick trip to the men's room. It was packed, by the way."
Harry Styles, 2014 BRIT Awards
Styles wasn't leaving the band, he was just "having a wee" as he said after missing One Direction's Global Success award moment at the BRITs.
"Has anyone seen the curly-headed one?" bandmate Liam Payne joked as he grabbed the mic. "I don't know where you are, Harry."
Soon enough, Styles bolted to the stage, apologizing to his band and the fans. "The toilets are ages away!" he said.
Renée Zellweger, 2001 Golden Globe Awards
Hugh Grant kept calling for his pal after her best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy win for Nurse Betty at the Globes.
"She's under the table?" he asked the crowd. "Renée's drunk, ladies and gentlemen. Where is she? What's happened? She disappeared? She's in the bathroom ... okay. What do we do? Well ... on Renée's behalf, I will accept ..."
At that moment, Zellweger came running to the stage and gave Grant a big hug before launching in to her acceptance speech, thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for "a moment I'll never forget — a moment I almost didn't have!"
Christine Lahti, 1998 Golden Globe Awards
Lahti won best performance by an actress in a television series — drama for her performance in Chicago Hope, but was famously in the bathroom when her name was called. To fill the time, Robin Williams jumped on stage for a moment to entertain the crowd, and the whole situation went down in pop culture history.
When Lahti finally came up onstage, she wiped her hands with a towel before saying, "I was in the bathroom, mom!" In a Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special nearly 20 years later, the actress explained that it was the only thing she could think of to do.
"That was the first thing that occurred to me, that my mom would say, 'What the hell were you doing in the bathroom? Couldn't you have gone before?' " she joked, adding, "Everyone felt so embarrassed for me, maybe they could relate in a way."