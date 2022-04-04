When Salma Hayek announced that Keaton had won the SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie, the actor was a bit late getting to the stage to accept the coveted award.

"And the Actor goes to Michael Keaton, Dopesick," Hayek said while anxiously looking around for the star as the crowd continued to cheer and applaud. "Are you kidding me? I have stage fright," the actress hilariously continued, adding, "Come on Michael! Come on Michael!"

Eventually, Keaton made his way to the stage, rushing to Hayek's side to accept his award. "Thank you very much," he began his acceptance speech, adding, "Sorry! Quick trip to the men's room. It was packed, by the way."