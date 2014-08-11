Sunday night's big winner also shared some words of wisdom with reporters, adding, "It's so important to be ourselves"

Shailene Woodley, in all of her clay-eating, couch-surfing glory, has earned no shortage of young admirers.

But the decidedly quirky, relentlessly charming (did we mention beautiful?) star, 22, says she had no such crush growing up.

“Teen obsessions? You know, it’s funny. I never had posters on my wall,” she told reporters after taking home four Teen Choice Awards Sunday night for her work in Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars.

That’s not to say she didn’t have something keeping her attention at home.

“I was really obsessed with sewing as a teenager,” she added. “True story!”

And that’s just another positive message parents and youngsters alike can appreciate from Woodley, who gave the Teen Choice audience something to think about when she accepted her honors earlier in the evening.

“In my opinion, you can be brave and jump off trains, but the truest form of bravery and courage is to wake up every single day and to be ourselves,” she said while accepting her first surfboard of the night. “That is something all of us have the opportunity and choice to make each and every morning.”

Post-show, she elaborated on her “you do you” mantra.

“We all have a message to share regardless of age, right?” she said. “It’s so important to be ourselves.”

• Reporting by REAGAN ALEXANDER

