Screen Actors Guild Awards: What the Stars Will Be Eating (and Drinking)!

Forget places like Koi, Spago and The Ivy – with the feast awaiting them at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, Hollywood’s elite will be counting themselves among the world’s luckiest gourmands faster then you can say “Brown Derby.”

For the main course, James Beard Award-winning chef – and mom – Suzanne Goin is offering slow-roasted salmon with yellow beets, spicy carrot salad and raita; grilled chicken breast with black rice, pea shoots and tangerine vinaigrette; and roasted root vegetables with quinoa and persimmon salsa.

Even notoriously picky Jack Donaghy, the character Alec Baldwin is nominated for best actor in a TV comedy for playing on 30 Rock, would find no cause for complaint.

For those herbivores among the 1,200 joining the SAGs for dinner, Goin is serving a vegetarian option: spicy carrot salad with yellow beets, cucumber, and black mustard seeds; roasted root vegetables with quinoa and persimmon salsa; and black-rice salad with English peas, pea shoots and tangerine vinaigrette.

To make celebratory toasts (or drown their sorrows), guests will have 235 magnum of Taittinger champagne Brut La Française to start, followed by 387 magnums of cabernet sauvignon and fumé blanc from Dry Creek Vineyard, from Sonoma County. All of it will be drunk from 3,600 Opus champagne, wine and water glasses – which surely no one’s going to have to tap with a knife to hear a speech.