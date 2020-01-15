Quentin Tarantino & Mira Sorvino, 1996
The director was Sorvino’s date the year she won a trophy for her role in Mighty Aphrodite (and again, when she won an Oscar for the same later that year), but the low-key couple called it quits two years later.
Helen Hunt & Hank Azaria, 1998
The Simpsons actor accompanied his love during her As Good as it Gets winning streak, for which she took home trophy after trophy — including the SAG Award. After five years of dating, they got married in 1999 but broke up after 17 months of marriage.
Kim Basinger & Alec Baldwin, 1999
Basinger had been a big winner in 1998 for L.A. Confidential, and she and actor husband Baldwin — from whom she had a “public and nasty” split in 2002 — were on hand for the festivities the following year.
Billy Bob Thornton & Laura Dern, 1999
Thornton and Dern have since been linked to some of the most interesting A-listers (Angelina Jolie for him, Ben Harper for her), but the year he was nominated for A Simple Plan, the duo attended hand-in-hand.
Edward Burns & Heather Graham, 1999
Two of the hottest stars of the ’90s convened on the red carpet the year he was nominated, along with his cast, for Saving Private Ryan. But even supernova heat wasn’t enough to bind the two — Burns and Graham split shortly thereafter.
Chad Lowe & Hilary Swank, 2000
The longtime couple, who attended together the year Swank was nominated for Boys Don’t Cry, sparked rumors of a split when she didn’t thank him during her Oscar acceptance speech a few weeks later. They brushed them off at the time, but did go on to split in 2007.
Camille Grammer Meyer & Kelsey Grammer, 2003
The couple was a SAG Awards red carpet staple during his tenure on Frasier, for which the ensemble was nominated year after year. The couple was married from 1997 to 2010 — just overlapping with her tenure on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — and though the marriage didn’t end amicably, they now have both happily moved on.
Kate Hudson & Chris Robinson, 2001
The year Hudson was nominated for her role in Almost Famous, she attended with her husband of a few weeks, Black Crowes frontman Robinson, whom she married on New Year’s Eve. The couple had a son together in 2004, but split in 2007.
Edward Norton & Salma Hayek, 2003
Norton and Hayek had been together for four years when they attended the SAG Awards together, but they ended things later that year.