Jennifer Lawrence & Julia Roberts Among Names Added to SAG Presenters List

Expect some serious star wattage on Saturday night.

Jennifer Lawrence and Julia Roberts have been added to the list of presenters at the SAG Awards.

But that’s not all. Two of this season’s most notable stars will join Matt Damon, Meryl Streep, Mindy Kaling, Emma Thompson, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert DeNiro, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, James Marsden, Ewan McGregor, Sarah Paulson, Elisabeth Röhm and Chiwetel Ejiofor – who will also be presenting, the show’s producers announced on Wednesday.

That’s a lot of reasons to get excited for the SAGs.

Earlier this week, PEOPLE reported that one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck would also be on hand to give out golden statuettes. Unfortunately, they will not be presenting together, though.

The lovey-dovey duo, along with the names announced on Wednesday will be alongside fellow A-listers, including, Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington, Tom Hanks, Kevin Spacey and Sasha Alexander, who had already been added to the presenters lineup.

