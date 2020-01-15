From Kristen's Jokes to Leo's Big Win: Looking Back at 25 of the Most Memorable Moments of the SAG Awards

The 2017 SAG Awards marked a huge milestone for the cast of Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black when they won best television comedy ensemble. Taylor Schilling, who played Piper Chapman in the series, also addressed President Trump’s Muslim Ban in her speech by saying, “We stand up here representing a diverse group of people, representing generations of families who have sought a better life here,” and, “We know that it’s going to be up to us, and all of you, too, to keep telling stories that show: What unites us is stronger than the forces that seek to divide us.”