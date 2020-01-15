From Kristen's Jokes to Leo's Big Win: Looking Back at 25 of the Most Memorable Moments of the SAG Awards
Winona Ryder Breaks the Internet
Ryder went viral for her various facial expressions during her Stranger Things costar David Harbour’s acceptance speech at the 2017 SAG Awards. As one Twitter user simply put it, “Winona Ryder deserves a SAG award for her emotional journey on stage just now.”
Tina Fey Shares Her Spotlight
Genuinely shocked to win best female actor in a comedy series for 30 Rock at the 2013 SAG Awards, Fey thanked her longtime friend Amy Poehler by jokingly saying she “stole so many of her moves” and knew her back when she “gave birth to Lena Dunham.”
Simon Helberg Takes a Stand
The Big Bang Theory’s Simon Helberg and wife Jocelyn Towne used the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet to make a statement in a response to President Trump’s Muslim Ban.
Morgan Freeman Calls Out the Crowd
Leave it to Freeman to sport a baseball hat during his Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech in 2018, and also call out a member of the audience for using their phone during his speech.
Mahershala Ali Nabs First SAG Award, Gives Poignant Speech
The Moonlight actor used his 2017 outstanding performance by a male actor acceptance speech to shed light on how he felt as a Muslim, during the period of time President Donald Trump banned all Muslims from seven countries from entering the United States.
Carrie Fisher Presents Lifetime Achievement Award to Her Mother
“I’m very close to this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award honoree,” Fisher joked at the 21st Annual SAG Awards in 2015 before presenting the honor to her mom. Looking back, it was an especially sweet tribute, as both women died one day apart the next year.
Brie Larson and Lupita Nyong'o Talk Time's Up
Before taking on their presenter duties in 2018, Brie Larson and Lupita Nyong’o made a major announcement: the Screen Actors Guild and the Time’s Up organization had created a new code of conduct to provide on-set safety for actors everywhere.
A Big Win for Orange Is the New Black
The 2017 SAG Awards marked a huge milestone for the cast of Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black when they won best television comedy ensemble. Taylor Schilling, who played Piper Chapman in the series, also addressed President Trump’s Muslim Ban in her speech by saying, “We stand up here representing a diverse group of people, representing generations of families who have sought a better life here,” and, “We know that it’s going to be up to us, and all of you, too, to keep telling stories that show: What unites us is stronger than the forces that seek to divide us.”
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Accepts Award in PJs
The Veep actress kept her sense of humor through her cancer treatments. She accepted her 2018 wins from home and tweeted out her thank-you speech that concluded with, “How was the chicken?”
Alison Brie Speaks Out on Embattled James Franco
Alison Brie, sister-in-law of James Franco and wife of Dave Franco, gave a statement on the 2018 SAG Awards carpet about her brother-in-law, who was facing accusations of sexual misconduct by five women. “It remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward,” said Brie. “I obviously support my family, and not everything that’s been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information.”
Nicole Kidman Gets Real About Aging in Hollywood
In 2018, Nicole Kidman, then 50, celebrated her outstanding performance by a female actor in a TV movie or limited series award for her role in Big Little Lies by saying, “How wonderful it is that our careers today can go beyond 40 years old.”
Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Wins!
Leonardo DiCaprio won his very first SAG Award in 2016 for best male actor in a leading role for The Revenant after being nominated eight times before.
The Cast of Hidden Figures Stands Out
Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe and Taraji P. Henson represented the cast of Hidden Figures to accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 2017 SAG awards. The stars of the film celebrated the three women the film was based on, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, and concluded their impassioned acceptance speech by saying, “They are hidden figures no more!”
Lily Tomlin Slays Her SAG Awards Speech
The esteemed actress brought the house down with her unforgettable 2017 SAG Lifetime Achievement Award speech, which included bits of advice such as, “Don’t leave the house when you’re drunk,” and, “Watching Oprah really helps turn your flaws into spiritual lessons.”
Dolly Parton Gets the Crowd on Its Feet
From walking on stage to a standing ovation to slipping in a few jokes about her famous curves, Dolly Parton stole the show with her signature sweet and sassy humor before she presented Lily Tomlin with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.
Sterling K. Brown Wins Big
The This Is Us actor won for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series at the 2018 SAG Awards, making him the first black actor to win a SAG Award in his category.
Women in the #MeToo Movement Say Time’s Up
Marisa Tomei and Rosanna Arquette took a moment to thank the women who used their voices to shed light on the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements before presenting the award for best actress in a television movie or limited series at the 2018 SAG Awards. Arquette was one of the first women to speak out against Harvey Weinstein in 2017.
Kristen Bell Gets Shady as First SAG Awards Host
The actress’ first course of action as the first-ever SAG Awards host in 2018 was to poke fun at First Lady Melania Trump and her anti-cyberbullying initiative. “I have yet to see any progress made on that problem — and I’m looking at you, Tony Hale,” said Bell, pointing at the Veep actor in the crowd. “You’re a bully. You guys, he’s savage on Twitter. I’m serious.”
Viola Davis Continues Her Winning Streak
Davis earned her fifth SAG Award in 2017 for best supporting actress for the film Fences, which made her the first African-American actress and first woman of color to win five times.
Hollywood Gives Rita Moreno a Standing Ovation
The 2018 SAG Awards audience paid respect where respect was due when EGOT winner and West Side Story actress Rita Moreno appeared on stage to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Morgan Freeman.
Kate and Goldie Present Together
It’s always a special moment when mother-daughter duo Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson team up to do something, and in this case, it was to present the SAG Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series to the cast of This is Us in 2018.
Idris Elba Makes History
Elba became the first male actor in SAG Awards history to win two individual SAG Awards in one night. He was awarded best male actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for Beasts of No Nation and best male actor in a television movie or mini series for Luther at the 2016 SAG Awards.
The Opening Gets Better
Every year, the SAG Awards kick off with various actors sharing their, stories but in 2018, the entire cast was women. The refreshing opening included Allison Janney, Tracee Ellis Ross, Millie Bobby Brown and Kristen Bell.
Carol Burnett Brings the Tears
The comedy icon left the 2016 SAG Awards audience in tears when she closed out her Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech with a line from The Carol Burnett Show’s theme song, “I’m so glad we had this time together.”
Betty White Slips Secrets
The then-88-year-old actress joked about sleeping with some of the actors in the audience during her 2010 Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech.