How to Watch PEOPLE's Red Carpet Livestream for the 2023 SAG Awards

Join us on Sunday, Feb. 26, for PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's red carpet show at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards

Maria Mercedes Lara
Published on February 24, 2023 09:00 AM

It's time for the 2023 SAG Awards and PEOPLE will be on hand to bring you all the glitz and glamour from the red carpet.

Join us on Sunday, Feb. 26, for PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's live red carpet show at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards. Starting at 5:45 p.m. ET/ 2:45 p.m. PT, hosts Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein will mix and mingle with nominees and presenters as they arrive at the award show at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Who might we catch on the red carpet? Nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards include Adam Sandler, Jennifer Coolidge, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis, Austin Butler and Colin Farrell, among many other actors.

You can watch the red carpet show right here as well as on PEOPLE's YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok accounts.

Then, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, make sure you tune into the SAG Awards live on Netflix's YouTube channel!

The 2023 SAG Awards take place in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT and will stream on Netflix's YouTube channel.

