Fran Drescher Rules the SAG Awards Red Carpet as 'Madam President' of SAG-AFTRA

From The Nanny to the boss: for her first SAG Awards as president of the SAG-AFTRA actors' union, the actress decided to dazzle

The flashy girl from Flushing does it again!

The actress, 64, gave her followers a glimpse into what it takes to get ready for the red carpet as she got dolled up for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. "They put me all together and it only took three hours," Drescher said, as her makeup artist Jon Lieckfelt put on her finishing touches.

The star wore an embroidered black and gold Reem Acra gown for the carpet, paired with a smoky eye, nude lip and elaborate jeweled updo. Her "A-Team" helping her get ready included Lieckfelt on beauty and stylist Brenda Cooper putting together the look.

In addition to her day job as an actress, Drescher is also the President of the SAG-AFTRA since September of last year.

"I'm honored to be here and to celebrate all this wonderful talent," she said in an interview with PEOPLE at the pre-show. "It's a great evening"

The star also commented how weird it is being at the carpet for the first time as the guild's president: "Everyone is saying 'Madam President' and 'I voted for you' and 'I'm so happy that you're our president'."

She was looking forward to the show itself for two reasons: the glam factor and the action-packed evening. "They are incredible stars that are coming tonight and incredible movies and ensemble casts and it's just going to be wonderful stargazing," she said, adding. "It goes fast, it's two hours, you're in, you're out. It's jam-packed from beginning to end."