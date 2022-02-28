Former Child Stars Who Are All Grown Up Tonight at the 2022 SAG Awards

From Haley Joel Osment and Hailee Steinfeld to Kirsten Dunst and Kieran Culkin: see stars who got their start as kids now all dressed up on the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett February 27, 2022 10:19 PM

1 of 16

Haley Joel & Emily Osment in 2001

Credit: Scott Gries/Getty

at the pre-premiere party for A.I. Artificial Intelligence in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Haley Joel & Emily Osment in 2022

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

nominated together as members of the cast of The Kominsky Method.

3 of 16

Kieran Culkin in 1998

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

at the 51st Cannes Film Festival in France.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

Kieran Culkin in 2022

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for Succession. 

Advertisement

5 of 16

Hailee Steinfeld in 2010

Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

at the Los Angeles premiere of Secretariat. 

6 of 16

Hailee Steinfeld in 2022

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

on hand to present during the SAG Awards ceremony. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

Kirsten Dunst in 1994

Credit: Ron Galella/Getty

at the premiere of Interview with the Vampire.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

Kirsten Dunst in 2022

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for The Power of the Dog. 

Advertisement

9 of 16

Selena Gomez in 2007

Credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage

at the premiere of Shrek the Third. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

Selena Gomez in 2022

Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock

nominated with her Only Murders in the Building costars. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

Evan Peters in 2004

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

at the Los Angeles premiere of Sleepover. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

Evan Peters in 2022

Credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage

nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for Mare of Easttown.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

Elle Fanning in 2003

Credit: Jim Smeal/Getty

at the premiere of Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

Elle Fanning in 2022

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for The Great. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

Mark Indelicato in 2006

Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

at the ABC All Star Party in Pasadena.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

Mark Indelicato in 2022

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

nominated with the cast of Hacks. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kate Hogan and Ben Trivett