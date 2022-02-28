Former Child Stars Who Are All Grown Up Tonight at the 2022 SAG Awards
From Haley Joel Osment and Hailee Steinfeld to Kirsten Dunst and Kieran Culkin: see stars who got their start as kids now all dressed up on the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet
Haley Joel & Emily Osment in 2001
at the pre-premiere party for A.I. Artificial Intelligence in N.Y.C.
Haley Joel & Emily Osment in 2022
nominated together as members of the cast of The Kominsky Method.
Kieran Culkin in 1998
at the 51st Cannes Film Festival in France.
Kieran Culkin in 2022
nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for Succession.
Hailee Steinfeld in 2010
at the Los Angeles premiere of Secretariat.
Hailee Steinfeld in 2022
on hand to present during the SAG Awards ceremony.
Kirsten Dunst in 1994
at the premiere of Interview with the Vampire.
Kirsten Dunst in 2022
nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for The Power of the Dog.
Selena Gomez in 2007
at the premiere of Shrek the Third.
Selena Gomez in 2022
nominated with her Only Murders in the Building costars.
Evan Peters in 2004
at the Los Angeles premiere of Sleepover.
Evan Peters in 2022
nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series for Mare of Easttown.
Elle Fanning in 2003
at the premiere of Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas.
Elle Fanning in 2022
nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for The Great.
Mark Indelicato in 2006
at the ABC All Star Party in Pasadena.
Mark Indelicato in 2022
nominated with the cast of Hacks.