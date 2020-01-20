What a night!

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have come to an end, but not without a plethora of memorable moments. While viewers raved over Laura Dern’s first-ever win and David Harbour and Lily Allen‘s sweet silver carpet moment, there were a ton of other unseen happenings. From a sweet Stranger Things reunion to Brad Pitt‘s new accessory and sweet exchange with ex Jennifer Aniston, we caught all of the noteworthy interactions that weren’t shown on TV.

Here are the best behind-the-scenes moments you didn’t see.

Big Little Lies costars Zoe Kravitz and Nicole Kidman kicked off the night by sharing a warm embrace on the silver carpet. The stars beamed with excitement as they held hands and laughed before getting their pictures taken. Kidman, 52, also ran into Dern, 52, on the carpet and the two shared kisses and hugs before reuniting again inside.

Glenn Close and Jane Seymour were another set of stars spotted sparking conversation on the carpet.

Charlize Theron and Pitt, 56, also chatted it up before making their way inside the show.

Pitt also showed love to fans after he lit up with joy when one attendee gave him a Kansas City Chiefs hat while walking the silver carpet. The gift was especially meaningful as Pitt is a Missouri native and the NFL team beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

He showed off the new gear as he took selfies with a cheerful crowd of fans. The star proudly held out his phone as fans eagerly bent down from the bleachers to get in the snap.

Pitt’s Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood right hand man Leonardo DiCaprio was seen taking selfies with costar Julia Butters before entering the auditorium.

The heartwarming reunions continued inside the show as Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard — who are notably all grown up — were seen hugging and chatting before taking their seats.

Fellow make-believe Hawkins residents Priah Ferguson, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink also caught up inside the ceremony and posed together.

The occasion was especially exciting for Sink, who noted on the silver carpet that this was the first time she’s seen the cast since the season 3 premiere in July.

Elisabeth Moss and Andrew Scott were seen chuckling by their table — and on a different side of the room Jennifer Lopez and Phoebe Waller-Bridge held hands after giggling in harmony.

Lopez, 50, attended the show with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who was later seen taking photos of her backstage.

Jamie Foxx, who also had a sweet catch-up moment on the carpet when greeting Reneé Zellweger, took a brief break from the festivities to watch the show backstage while sipping on a cocktail. The actor and singer, 52, also munched on some shrimp tempura.

Aniston, 50, made headlines throughout the night after her ex-husband Pitt warmly congratulated her backstage after her win for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show.

Before their aww-worthy reunion, which was filled with hugs and hand-holding, Pitt fondly watched on as Aniston accepted the award.

“Oh wow,” Pitt, who won his first individual Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, said sweetly as Aniston took the stage.

Also during the evening, Pitt opened up about his hilarious acceptance speech, telling PEOPLE, “I wrote the speech myself. I just wrote bulletin points.”

During a commercial break, Lupita Nyong’o and Pitt chatted for a while before taking a photo together.

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Michael Douglas was seen watching the San Francisco 49ers game against the Green Bay Packers on his phone. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20.

Following the ceremony, Pitt made his way to PEOPLE’s SAG Awards Gala and happily greeted Jojo Rabbit‘s Roman Griffin Davis and Joaquin Phoenix (who took home the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his performance in Joker) with bear hugs and fist bumps.

While in the party, Pitt was seen dancing to “Wonderwall.”

Jo-Jo Rabbit director Taika Waititi also attended the post-show celebration and was seen grabbing platters of food and bringing them over to his area. However, on his way there, Waititi was stopped by a number of celebrity fans, including Theron.

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards aired live Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS.