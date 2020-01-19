Watch PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT’s SAG Awards Red Carpet Livestream

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, in partnership with TNT, will host the official pre-show

By Marissa Piazzola
January 19, 2020 05:00 PM

The biggest names in TV and film are gathering Sunday for an exciting night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, in partnership with TNT, will host the official live, red carpet streaming pre-show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Entertainment Weekly Editor-in-Chief JD Heyman and PeopleTV hosts Jeremy Parsons (PEOPLE Now), Lola Ogunnaike (Couch Surfing) and Andrea Boehlke (PEOPLE Now) will co-host. Fashion and beauty icon Jenna Lyons will be weighing in on all the red carpet fashion trends – you don’t want to miss it!

Catch the full livestream above at 5:30 p.m.ET / 2:30 p.m. PT or on tntdrama.com/sag-awards and sagawards.org. Social platforms streaming the pre-show include: Facebook (PEOPLE, EW, PeopleTV, TNT, TBS), Twitter (PEOPLE, EW, PeopleTV, TNT, TBS) and YouTube (PEOPLE, TNT, EW). You can also watch the livestream on the PeopleTV app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

After the red carpet livestream, stay tuned for the 26th annual SAG Awards airing on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

