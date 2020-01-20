Every Single Photo of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Adorable Backstage Reunion at the SAG Awards

Here's a play-by-play of how it all went down
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 19, 2020 10:03 PM

1 of 13

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

First, Brad Pitt accepted the award for outstanding performace by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.  

2 of 13

TNT

Then Brad made a joke about how his character “doesn’t get on with his wife” and Jen reacted like this

3 of 13

Kevork Djansezian/Getty

And then, Jennifer Aniston accepted the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show.

 

4 of 13

John Cohen/Twitter

Brad, who was backstage after accepting his award, watched on attentively

5 of 13

Emma McIntyre/Getty

And then, well, then we got the sweetest reunion of the amicable celebrity exes

6 of 13

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Jen went in for a hug. 

7 of 13

Vivien Killilea/Getty

It was friendly and kind of gave us Rachel Green vibes?

8 of 13

Vivien Killilea/Getty

But unlike Brad’s role on Friends, no one’s in the “I Hate Rachel Green Club” here.

9 of 13

Vivien Killilea/Getty

There’s just a lot of good hair happening here.

10 of 13

Vivien Killilea/Getty

Both actors flashed megawatt smiles to congratulate the other on their win.

11 of 13

Vivien Killilea/Getty

And they both probably traded advice about where to best display their brand-new statuettes.

12 of 13

Emma McIntyre/Getty

He caught her arm as she turned to go…

13 of 13

Emma McIntyre/Getty

…and that’s it! That’s all she wrote! We’ll just have to relive this moment – dazzling smiles, sun-kissed locks and all – until their next reunion

