Every Single Photo of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Adorable Backstage Reunion at the SAG Awards

First, Brad Pitt accepted the award for outstanding performace by a male actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.
Then Brad made a joke about how his character “doesn’t get on with his wife” and Jen reacted like this.
And then, Jennifer Aniston accepted the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for The Morning Show.
Brad, who was backstage after accepting his award, watched on attentively.
And then, well, then we got the sweetest reunion of the amicable celebrity exes.
Jen went in for a hug.
It was friendly and kind of gave us Rachel Green vibes?
But unlike Brad’s role on Friends, no one’s in the “I Hate Rachel Green Club” here.
There’s just a lot of good hair happening here.
Both actors flashed megawatt smiles to congratulate the other on their win.
And they both probably traded advice about where to best display their brand-new statuettes.
He caught her arm as she turned to go…
…and that’s it! That’s all she wrote! We’ll just have to relive this moment – dazzling smiles, sun-kissed locks and all – until their next reunion.