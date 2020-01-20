From A-List Date Nights to Cast Reunions: Every Must-See Photo From the SAG Award Afterparties

Already checked out the incredibly A-list shots from the PEOPLE party? Now see what else the stars got up to after the ultra-glam SAG Awards
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 20, 2020 11:10 AM

Look at these legends! Al Pacino, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt chat at the Netflix SAG After Party. 

Black Panther costars Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o really meant it when they said, “Wakanda forever!” 

Rainey Qualley, Maya Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Jaya Harper got together for the Big Little Lies/Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood/Stranger Things mash-up that we didn’t know we needed. 

Big Little Lies’ Kathryn Newton and Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke looked ready to take over Hollywood. 

And Joey King is invited to help them. 

When They See Us costars Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome and Asante Blackk reunited at the 2020 Netflix SAG after-party. 

Natalia Dyer added a varsity jacket to her glam get-up and hit the Netflix after-party with boyfriend and Stranger Things costar, Charlie Heaton. 

Margaret Qualley took her sister, Rainey, as her date to the after-party.  

When your mom is Laura Dern, your mother-daughter dates include SAG Awards afterparties. (And possibly more TikTok tutorials.)

Dynamic duo! Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi and the movie’s breakout start Roman Griffin Davis hung out together. 

Orange Is the New Black power couple Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley hit up the Netflix SAG After-Party. 

There’s nothing strange about this Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown reunion. 

Zachary Quinto was all smiles with Glow actress Jackie Tohn. 

Gaten Matarazzo looked absolutely delighted to meet Jojo Rabbit‘s Roman Griffin Davis.

The Night’s Watch reunited! Kristofer Hivju A.K.A. Tormund Giantsbane and Ben Crompton A.K.A. Eddison Tollett from Game of Thrones had a mini-reunion. They were joined by Hivju’s wife, Gry Molvær Hivju. 

Lisa Edelstein, nominated alongside her costars for The Kominsky Method, posed with her husband Robert Russell. 

Patricia Arquette ditched her red coat at the 2020 Netflix SAG after party. 

Lily Allen and David Harbour — who made their red carpet debut at the awards — looked super cozy at the Netflix after-party. 

Winner, winner! Jennifer Aniston looked glam and gorgeous while celebrating her big win.

It was a Detective Pikachu reunion after the SAG Awards! Costars Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton caught up at the after-party. 

Joe Keery and his girlfriend, Maika Monroe, look thrilled to be meeting Pedro Pascal. 

Laura Dern is the real-life embodiment of Marmee from Little Women and you can’t convince us (or Millie Bobby Brown) otherwise. 

Is Finn Wolfhard gunning for Jennifer Aniston’s anchor chair on The Morning Show? Why else would he be rubbing elbows with Billy Crudup? 

Kid stars who attend after-parties together, stay together.

Samira Wiley hung out with When They See Us actors Asante Blackk and Jharrel Jerome and Stranger Things actor, Caleb McLaughlin. 

You’ll float, too…to Cloud Nine, that is, when you see this IT reunion between Wyatt Oleff, Bill Skarsgård, Andrés Muschietti and Jaeden Martell. 

SAG Ambassador Logan Browning beamed at the after-party in a little black dress. 

Sofia Bryant hung out with the IT kids, Jaeden Martell and Wyatt Oleff. 

Rebekka Johnson, Kate Nash and Jackie Tohn were all Glow-ing. 

And Peter Dinklage got in on the iconic action. 

He chatted with Brad Pitt and, by the looks of it, encouraged him to grow a beard. 

And then he hung out with The Irishman‘s Bobby Cannavale.

Game of Thrones actresses Nathalie Emmanuel and Gwendoline Christie looked positively radiant. 

#TBT to when Billy Crudup and Jason Bateman were costars in The Longest Week back in 2014. 

The Kominksy Method costars Jane Seymour and Lisa Edelstein celebrated their nominations

Oberyn Martell and Theon Greyjoy never met on Game of Thrones, but their real-life counterparts, Pedro Pascal and Alfie Allen, hung out at the 2020 SAG Awards after-party. 

Do you think David Benioff finally apologized to Pedro Pascal for killing his character off of Game of Thrones

