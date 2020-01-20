See All of Your Favorite Couples at the 2020 SAG Awards

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson
The Marriage Story actress and her SNL writer fiancé made us green with envy.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
The Hustlers star had her fiancé on her arm (and $9 million of diamonds on her person) as she made her way into the award show.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas supported his wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who stunned in a hot pink dress.
Lily Allen and David Harbour
The British singer and her Stranger Things star boyfriend made their red carpet debut.
Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams
The Fosse/Verdon star looked totally glamorous with her director fiancé.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
The A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor and his wife of more than 30 years are pros at the carpet.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas
Catherine Zeta-Jonas brought the glam to the carpet with her husband, Michael Douglas.
Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan
How marvelous! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star looked electrifying in bright blue with husband Jason Ralph.
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka
The couple, who’ve been married for nearly two decades, brought some edginess to the carpet, with Anka choosing a black, mesh dress with a strapless bodysuit.
Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim
Mahershala Ali looked dapper in a velvet tuxedo while his wife Amatus Sami-Karim rocked a bold gown.
Joe Keery and Maika Monroe
Both Keery and his girlfriend were the epitome of #HairGoals.
Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic
Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic went for a coordinating couples moment by wearing all black to the 2020 SAG Awards.
Harvey Keitel and Daphna Kastner
The Irishman actor and his wife went for looks that were night-and-day!
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
Leslie Bibb stunned in a gown with a serious slit, next to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Rockwell.
Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera
Pregnant America Ferrara and her husband Ryan Piers Williams rocked all-black on the silver carpet.
Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown
This is them! This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe stunned in silver.
Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley
Orange Is the New Black actress Samira Wiley and her wife, Lauren Morelli (who’s a writer for the show), were the definition of a power couple.
Naomi Scott and Adam Scott
Adam Scott’s wife Naomi went wild with her leopard-print dress.
Patricia Arquette and Eric White
Red hot! Arquette rocked a red pantsuit alongside beau Eric White.
Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin
Anna Paquin looked glamorous in a strapless red gown alongside husband Stephen Moyer.
Gry Molvaer Hivju and Kristofer Hivju
Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju looks thrilled to be on the carpet with his beautiful wife.
Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn
Stranger Things star Winona Ryder waved on the carpet with her longtime boyfriend, Scott Mackinlay Hahn.
Catherine O'Hara and Bo Welch
Catherine O’Hara sparkled on the carpet with her husband, Bo Welch.
Drew Scott and Linda Phan
Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan smiled big together.
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton
Stranger Things on- and offscreen love interests Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton were the golden couple of the evening.
Rebecca April May and John Bradley
Game of Thrones‘ John Bradley can’t possibly feel blue when next to his girlfriend, Rebecca April May.
Peter Thum and Cara Buono
Cara Buono, A.K.A. Karen Wheeler on Stranger Things brought a pop of color to the carpet with her husband, Peter Thum.
Allegra Riggio and Jared Harris
Chernobyl nominee Jared Harris and his wife promised to tear up the dance floor later.
Dacre Montgomery and Liv Pollock
Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery wore a crisp white tux, while his girlfriend Liv Pollock looked pretty in pink.
Cary Elwes and Lisa Marie Kubikoff
Stranger Things and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, Cary Elwes, looked dapper next to his wife, who brought the bling.