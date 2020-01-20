See All of Your Favorite Couples at the 2020 SAG Awards

These couples had a seriously glam date night on the SAG Awards silver carpet
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 19, 2020 09:15 PM

1 of 30

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty

The Marriage Story actress and her SNL writer fiancé made us green with envy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

The Hustlers star had her fiancé on her arm (and $9 million of diamonds on her person) as she made her way into the award show. 

3 of 30

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner 

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Joe Jonas supported his wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who stunned in a hot pink dress. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 30

Lily Allen and David Harbour

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The British singer and her Stranger Things star boyfriend made their red carpet debut.

Advertisement

5 of 30

Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams

John Shearer/Getty

The Fosse/Verdon star looked totally glamorous with her director fiancé. 

6 of 30

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

The A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor and his wife of more than 30 years are pros at the carpet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 30

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Catherine Zeta-Jonas brought the glam to the carpet with her husband, Michael Douglas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 30

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

How marvelous! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star looked electrifying in bright blue with husband Jason Ralph. 

Advertisement

9 of 30

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

Rich Fury/Getty

The couple, who’ve been married for nearly two decades, brought some edginess to the carpet, with Anka choosing a black, mesh dress with a strapless bodysuit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 30

Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Mahershala Ali looked dapper in a velvet tuxedo while his wife Amatus Sami-Karim rocked a bold gown. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 30

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Both Keery and his girlfriend were the epitome of #HairGoals. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 30

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic went for a coordinating couples moment by wearing all black to the 2020 SAG Awards. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 30

Harvey Keitel and Daphna Kastner

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

The Irishman actor and his wife went for looks that were night-and-day! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 30

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Leslie Bibb stunned in a gown with a serious slit, next to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Rockwell. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 30

Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Pregnant America Ferrara and her husband Ryan Piers Williams rocked all-black on the silver carpet. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 30

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

Christopher Polk/People/Shutterstock

This is them! This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe stunned in silver. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 30

Lauren Morelli and Samira Wiley

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Orange Is the New Black actress Samira Wiley and her wife, Lauren Morelli (who’s a writer for the show), were the definition of a power couple. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 30

Naomi Scott and Adam Scott

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Adam Scott’s wife Naomi went wild with her leopard-print dress. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 30

Patricia Arquette and Eric White

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Red hot! Arquette rocked a red pantsuit alongside beau Eric White. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 30

Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Anna Paquin looked glamorous in a strapless red gown alongside husband Stephen Moyer. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 30

Gry Molvaer Hivju and Kristofer Hivju

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju looks thrilled to be on the carpet with his beautiful wife. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 30

Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Stranger Things star Winona Ryder waved on the carpet with her longtime boyfriend, Scott Mackinlay Hahn. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 30

Catherine O'Hara and Bo Welch

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Catherine O’Hara sparkled on the carpet with her husband, Bo Welch. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 30

Drew Scott and Linda Phan

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife Linda Phan smiled big together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 30

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Stranger Things on- and offscreen love interests Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton were the golden couple of the evening. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 30

Rebecca April May and John Bradley

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Game of Thrones‘ John Bradley can’t possibly feel blue when next to his girlfriend, Rebecca April May. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 30

Peter Thum and Cara Buono

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Cara Buono, A.K.A. Karen Wheeler on Stranger Things brought a pop of color to the carpet with her husband, Peter Thum. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 30

Allegra Riggio and Jared Harris

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Chernobyl nominee Jared Harris and his wife promised to tear up the dance floor later.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 30

Dacre Montgomery and Liv Pollock

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery wore a crisp white tux, while his girlfriend Liv Pollock looked pretty in pink

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 30

Cary Elwes and Lisa Marie Kubikoff

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Stranger Things and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, Cary Elwes, looked dapper next to his wife, who brought the bling. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.