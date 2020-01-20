All of the Adorable Kids on the 2020 SAG Awards Carpet

These kids prove that award shows aren't just for grown-ups
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 19, 2020 09:36 PM

1 of 10

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Jojo Rabbit star Roman Griffin Davis signed autographs (and looked adorable while he did it)! 

2 of 10

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The cast of Stranger Things reunited for the first time since June 2019. 

3 of 10

Christopher Polk/People/Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things rocked a white pantsuit on the silver carpet. 

4 of 10

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Gaten Matarazzo and Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things shared a laugh. 

5 of 10

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things looked all grown up in their tuxes. 

6 of 10

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Stranger Things breakout star Priah Ferguson brought sunshine to the SAG Awards with her yellow gown. 

7 of 10

Rich Fury/Getty

Iain Armitage, Cameron Crovetti, Ivy George, Chloe Coleman, Darby Camp and Nicholas Crovetti of Big Little Lies probably wouldn’t wear these glam outfits to elementary school in Monterey. 

8 of 10

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Cameron Crovetti, Ivy George and Nicholas Crovetti of Big Little Lies struck a sweet pose. 

9 of 10

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Big Little Lies girls Chloe Coleman and Kathryn Newton reunited on the carpet. 

10 of 10

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Julia Butters sparkled in a silver sequined pantsuit. 

