All of the Adorable Kids on the 2020 SAG Awards Carpet

Jojo Rabbit star Roman Griffin Davis signed autographs (and looked adorable while he did it)!
The cast of Stranger Things reunited for the first time since June 2019.
Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things rocked a white pantsuit on the silver carpet.
Gaten Matarazzo and Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things shared a laugh.
Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things looked all grown up in their tuxes.
Stranger Things breakout star Priah Ferguson brought sunshine to the SAG Awards with her yellow gown.
Iain Armitage, Cameron Crovetti, Ivy George, Chloe Coleman, Darby Camp and Nicholas Crovetti of Big Little Lies probably wouldn’t wear these glam outfits to elementary school in Monterey.
Cameron Crovetti, Ivy George and Nicholas Crovetti of Big Little Lies struck a sweet pose.
Big Little Lies girls Chloe Coleman and Kathryn Newton reunited on the carpet.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Julia Butters sparkled in a silver sequined pantsuit.