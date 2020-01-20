See the Casts of Your Favorite Shows Celebrate at the 2020 SAG Awards

Fleabag
Whenever we see Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott, we want to scream, “Long live the Hot Priest and Fleabag!”
The Morning Show
They may play frenemies onscreen, but Billy Crudup and Jennifer Aniston are getting along fine at the 2020 SAG Awards.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Well, isn’t this marvelous!? The cast of Maisel season three (Sterling K. Brown, Alex Borstein, Rachel Brosnahan and Caroline Aaron) have fun doing stand-up.
Game of Thrones
The North remembers! Sansa Stark, Samwell Tarly and Theon Greyjoy reunited when Sophie Turner, John Bradley and Alfie Allen got together at the SAG Awards.
Big Little Lies
BZoë Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon had a Monterey reunion.
Big Little Lies
As did Chloe Coleman and Kathryn Newton, who play Kravitz and Witherspoon’s onscreen kids.
Big Little Lies
Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti joined fellow Big Little Lies kid Ivy George on the carpet.
Parasite
The cast of Parasite won best cast on the carpet (and earned a standing ovation from the audience inside).
The Act
It’s not an Act: Joey King and Patricia Arquette had a “mother-daughter” red carpet reunion.
The Crown
Bow down, y’all! Josh O’Connor, Erin Doherty and Helena Bonham Carter looked like royalty at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Schitt's Creek
When they’re not making us laugh, the cast of Schitt’s Creek is making our jaws drop with these stunning red carpet looks.
Schitt's Creek
The ladies of Schitt’s Creek—Jennifer Robertson, Sarah Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy—looked stunning together.
Stranger Things
Stranger things have happened, but this cast reunion is totally normal.
Stranger Things
Mike + Eleven = Forever.
Stranger Things
Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo made a Will Byers sandwich on the carpet.