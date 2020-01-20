See the Casts of Your Favorite Shows Celebrate at the 2020 SAG Awards

See the stars who turned the awards show into a love fest (yep, Fleabag and Hot Priest are back together!)
By Andrea Wurzburger
January 19, 2020 09:04 PM

1 of 15

Fleabag 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Whenever we see Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott, we want to scream, “Long live the Hot Priest and Fleabag!”

2 of 15

The Morning Show

Kevin Mazur/Getty

They may play frenemies onscreen, but Billy Crudup and Jennifer Aniston are getting along fine at the 2020 SAG Awards. 

3 of 15

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Well, isn’t this marvelous!? The cast of Maisel season three (Sterling K. Brown, Alex Borstein, Rachel Brosnahan and Caroline Aaron) have fun doing stand-up.

4 of 15

Game of Thrones

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The North remembers! Sansa Stark, Samwell Tarly and Theon Greyjoy reunited when Sophie Turner, John Bradley and Alfie Allen got together at the SAG Awards. 

5 of 15

Big Little Lies 

Christopher Polk/People/Shutterstock

BZoë Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon had a Monterey reunion. 

6 of 15

Big Little Lies 

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

As did Chloe Coleman and Kathryn Newton, who play Kravitz and Witherspoon’s onscreen kids. 

7 of 15

Big Little Lies 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti joined fellow Big Little Lies kid Ivy George on the carpet. 

8 of 15

Parasite 

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The cast of Parasite won best cast on the carpet (and earned a standing ovation from the audience inside).

9 of 15

The Act 

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

It’s not an Act: Joey King and Patricia Arquette had a “mother-daughter” red carpet reunion.

10 of 15

The Crown 

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Bow down, y’all! Josh O’Connor, Erin Doherty and Helena Bonham Carter looked like royalty at the 2020 SAG Awards.

11 of 15

Schitt's Creek 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

When they’re not making us laugh, the cast of Schitt’s Creek is making our jaws drop with these stunning red carpet looks. 

12 of 15

Schitt's Creek 

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The ladies of Schitt’s Creek—Jennifer Robertson, Sarah Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy—looked stunning together. 

13 of 15

Stranger Things 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Stranger things have happened, but this cast reunion is totally normal. 

14 of 15

Stranger Things 

Rich Fury/Getty

Mike + Eleven = Forever. 

15 of 15

Stranger Things 

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo made a Will Byers sandwich on the carpet. 

