Brad Pitt Jokes About His Tinder Profile and More of the Best Quotes from the SAG Awards

“I grab his butt so he smiles in pictures. … My husband is a product of the disco era and the first person to hit the dance floor, clothes just start flying off.”
— Jared Harris’ wife Allegra Riggio, revealing some intimate fun facts about him, on the red carpet
“Are we all gonna club her? I love my Joey King… If you look at the video, it was half club and half head butt. We both contributed to that violent experience. … I’m a method actor, right?”
— Patricia Arquette, recounting the viral photos of her accidentally bruising The Act costar Joey King’s forehead with her Golden Globe statue at an after party, on the red carpet
“Lover, he calls me lover. It’s a bit confusing but I roll with it.”
— Brad Pitt, joking about longtime friend Leonardo DiCaprio’s nickname for him, on the red carpet
“I gotta add this to my Tinder profile.”
— Brad Pitt, prompting single women everywhere to download the dating app, during his acceptance speech for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his turn in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
“I didn’t have time to do my roots, so my lovely friend [hairstylist Adir Abergel] said, ‘Why don’t we just put a nice Tiffany bracelet in there?'”
— Charlize Theron, on the inspiration behind her blinged-out $15,500 hair accessory, on the red carpet
“Sweatpants, good movie on DVD… Here’s how I know a night like that is gonna be great, when she says: ‘Hey honey, can you whip me up a little martini?’ And then I know that’s gonna be a nice night.”
— Tom Hanks, describing a typical date night with wife Rita Wilson, on the red carpet
“SAG actually offered me an internship credit and a free flu shot.”
— Eugene Levy, joking about how he was getting compensated for doing the show’s opening monologue with dad Dan Levy
“This makes no sense. I don’t know what to say. I’m going to take this home and make sweet love to it under my Spanx hole.”
— Alex Borstein, joking about her unconventional plan for her Actor, while accepting the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
“And Matilda, it’s one thing to be completely honest as an actor — it’s another thing to be completely honest as a human being. And that’s just who you are and how you live, and you teach me just by being you. I love you and I’m coming home.”
— Michelle Williams, melting everyone’s hearts with a touching tribute to daughter Matilda, during her acceptance speech for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries for her turn in Fosse/Verdon
“Really, I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger. So thank you and good night.”
— Joaquin Phoenix, honoring the late Heath Ledger for his posthumous Oscar-winning turn as The Joker in The Dark Knight, while accepting the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his portrayal in Joker