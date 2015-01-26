Mark Ruffalo Wins the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mark Ruffalo won the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries on Sunday for his performance in HBO’s The Normal Heart.

Ruffalo was up against Adrien Brody (Houdini, History), Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: His Last Vow, PBS), Richard Jenkins (Olive Kitteridge, HBO) and Billy Bob Thornton (Fargo, FX).

The award was presented by Jared Leto and Lupita Nyong’o at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Ruffalo – also a nominee for his supporting performance in the film Foxcatcher – couldn’t be at the ceremony because he is currently in London filming Now You See Me: The Second Act, the sequel to 2013’s magician caper Now You See Me.

After Leto and Nyong’o accepted the award on his behalf, Ruffalo posted a series of thank-yous on social media, saying his wife Sunny Coigney had woken him up with the good news. He also thanked Normal Heart director Ryan Murphy, costar Matt Bomer (who won a Golden Globe on Jan. 11 for his part in the film), as well the network and producers.

Thank you @ryanmurphy24 for giving me the incredible part! Thank you Larry Kramer teaching is all a little more about love. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 26, 2015

Thanks @MattBomer my dear friend and partner in #TheNormalHeart you were an inspiration and friend every day. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 26, 2015

Thank you @HBO and Dante Di Lereto, Dede Gardner and Plan B for Producing such a beautiful movie. You did the impossible. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 26, 2015

Later, when fellow Normal Heart star nominee took the stage to present the outstanding male actor in a leading role, she took time out to say, “Mark Ruffalo is one outstanding actor, and I am so absolutely tickled to my toes [that he won].”

The 21st annual SAG Awards aired on TNT and TBS.

“>SAG Awards: Click here for more photos, news and videos!