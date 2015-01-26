Highlights from the 2015 SAG Awards (VIDEO)

The SAG Awards are the night when Hollywood recognizes its own, and so things can get a bit emotional – who doesn’t like being complimented by one’s colleagues?

To that end, the 2015 SAG Awards featured any number of touching moments, from Uzo Aduba’s emotional acceptance speech to Viola Davis mentioning her daughter during her own speech. (The pair made history Sunday – this is the first time in SAG history the two lead television acting awards have gone to women of color.)

Carrie Fisher hilariously introduced her mother, life achievement award recipient Debbie Reynolds, and Eddie Redmayne continued to live his best life, dedicating “this very wonderful, skinny man [his SAG statuette] to people living with ALS and to those who have lost their lives to this brutal disease.”

Redmayne also inadvertently summed up the 2015 awards season by saying, “This has been such an extraordinary year for performances.”

Onward to the Oscars!

