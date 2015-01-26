Eddie Redmayne Wins SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Beating out some particularly tough competition, Eddie Redmayne took home the Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role on Sunday for his performance as Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything.

“I would like to dedicate this very wonderful, skinny man to people living with ALS and to those who have lost their lives to this brutal disease,” said Redmayne while accepting his award.

Julia Roberts presented the award at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Redmayne squared off against Steve Carell for Foxcatcher, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Imitation Game, Jake Gyllenhaal for Nightcrawler and Michael Keaton for Birdman.

“To Stephen and Jane back in Cambridge, thank you for letting someone who gave up science at 14 years old into your orbit,” Redmayne concluded, thanking Hawking and Jane Wilde.

Once he’d had a moment to take a step back from the win, Redmayne – with hands still shaking – told PEOPLE, “I can’t say what went through my mind because its kind of this white noise of euphoria. … I’m on cloud nine somewhere, floating up there.”

The 21st annual SAG Awards aired on TNT and TBS.

