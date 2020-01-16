Betty White Winning Big, George Clooney Poppin' Bottles & More Photos from the 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kiernan Shipka may be the star of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix now, but in 2010, she was just 10 years old and starring as Sally Draper on Mad Men.
Mad Men star Christina Hendricks matched the carpet in her red, one-shouldered gown.
A young Ariel Winter wore a dress reminiscent of Belle from Beauty and the Beast at the SAG Awards in 2010.
Her Modern Family costar Sarah Hyland was still a teen when she hit the SAG Awards carpet in 2010.
Sofia Vergara went for a two-toned gown that hugged her curves and added a bit of sparkle.
Patricia Arquette was nominated in 2010 for her role on Medium, and this year she is nominated for her role in The Act.
The higher the hair, the closer to … winning a SAG Award, which is what Drew Barrymore did in 2010! She won for her role in Grey Gardens.
Lady in red! Mariah Carey walked the carpet with then-husband Nick Cannon. Carey was there with the cast of Precious, which was nominated for best cast in a motion picture.
Precious was nominated for three awards, with Mo’Nique walking away with the SAG Award for best female actor in a supporting role.
Tracy Morgan was clearly very excited about being nominated for best cast in a comedy series for 30 Rock.
Meryl Streep, who is nominated this year with the cast of Big Little Lies, has been nominated 18 times in the show’s 26-year history. She was nominated in 2010 for her role as Julia Child in Julie & Julia.
Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay looked pretty in pink with her husband, Younger star Peter Hermann.
George Clooney popped some champagne for his table.
Meryl Streep hugged Penélope Cruz, who was nominated for her role in the film Nine.
Diane Kruger snapped a selfie with director Quentin Tarantino. Check out that Blackberry!
Name a more iconic group of presenters than Marion Cotillard, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and Penélope Cruz, we dare you.
Tina Fey won the 2009 SAG Award for outstanding female in a comedy series for her role as Liz Lemon on 30 Rock.
Justin Timberlake and Kate Hudson presented the award for outstanding male actor in a comedy series to Alec Baldwin.
Sandra Bullock presented Betty White with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2010 awards show, and gave us this extremely sweet moment.