Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry and More: Must-See Throwbacks from the 2002 SAG Awards

From the fashion to the cast reunions, we can't get enough of these throwbacks from the 2002 SAG Awards 

By Andrea Wurzburger February 25, 2022 05:33 PM

Edie Falco and Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Sopranos' onscreen mother-daughter duo posed together on the red carpet of the 2002 SAG Awards. Falco was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series, and the pair were nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. 

Helen Mirren

Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

The star kissed her SAG Award for outstanding performance by an actress in a supporting role for her performance in Gosford Park. 

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman

Credit: Barry King/WireImage

Hawke and Thurman were married when they attended the 2002 SAG Awards together, both wearing black suits. Hawke was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Training Day. 

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance

Credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

The longtime loves rocked out on the red carpet of the 2002 SAG Awards. Their outfits were the epitome of early 2000s fashion! 

Daryl Hannah and Uma Thurman

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

The blondes posed for photographers at the Screen Actors Guild Post-Awards Gala. 

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

Credit: KMazur/WireImage

Then married, Witherspoon was there to support her husband, who was nominated alongside his Gosford Park castmates for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. 

Lauren Graham and Keri Russell

Credit: J. Vespa/WireImage

Graham was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama for her role as Lorelai in Gilmore Girls, and shared a laugh with Russell inside. 

Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood and Billy Boyd

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

The trio was on a quest to take the best photo on the red carpet. Do you think that the Lord of the Rings stars succeeded? 

Rob Lowe and Dulé Hill

Credit: J. Vespa/WireImage

The actors posed with their outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series trophies, which they won for The West Wing

Allison Janney

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

Janney had a great night at the 2002 SAG Awards, taking home prizes for both her individual performance in The West Wing and as part of the ensemble. 

Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

The women showed off their SAG Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for Sex and the City. Cattrall was also nominated that evening for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series, but ultimately lost to Will & Grace's Megan Mullally. 

Soleil Moon Frye

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The actressed shined bright in a sequined gown at the 2002 SAG Awards. 

Cameron Diaz

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

Diaz looked chic in a little black dress on the red carpet. The actress was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her performance in Vanilla Sky. 

David Schwimmer

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Schwimmer looked dapper on the red carpet — even though he was missing a few of his Friends

Kate Beckinsale

Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty

The actress was a vision in white on the red carpet, wearing a Gucci gown to the star-studded event. White proved to be quite a popular choice for stars that evening! 

Halle Berry

Credit: Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Berry hugged her award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role in a motion picture, which she won for Monster's Ball. Berry is the first Black woman to take home the award. 

Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning

Credit: KMazur/WireImag

Fanning may not have won the trophy for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her performance in I Am Sam, but this photo with Kidman wins Most Adorable Throwback Ever. 

Maria Tomei

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

The actress (also in white!) took a break from all the action for a quick lounge backstage. 

By Andrea Wurzburger