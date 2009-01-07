Queen Latifah Ready to Shed Holiday Pounds

As Queen Latifah gears up to host Wednesday’s People’s Choice Awards, the singer-actress is also getting her diet back in gear after some serious holiday play.

“I’m glad I re-signed [with Jenny Craig] because I had a little fun over the holidays, as most people do,” says Latifah, 38, who announced this month that she would continue as the spokesperson for the weight-loss program.

“I went to Trinidad and I indulged in everything,” she says, admitting to falling off the wagon temporarily while on vacation. “It wasn t that I wasn t eating healthy stuff. It was just a lot of it. There’s always a beach barbeque.”

But she is putting the chicken stews and the rum punch away to get back to “a size healthy.” Working out regularly and swimming, she’s confident: “I will knock this weight back down. I know it,” she says.

Her Picks for People’s Choice

She’s definitely in the know when it comes to the performances and winners at Wednesday’s awards, to air live on CBS at 9 p.m. ET (8 Central time).

In a special collaboration to mark both PEOPLE Magazine and the People’s Choice Awards’ 35th birthdays, a special award will be given to the Favorite Star Under 35.

As for Latifah’s particular pick at the ceremony, she cites The Dark Knight‘s Christian Bale, who is nominated five times, including Favorite Superhero.

“I’ve got a crush on him even though he’s married with kids, but he is a hot piece,” she says.

Others sure to be delivering punchlines at the event: Adam Sandler and Robin Williams. “Who know what his crazy behind is going to say or do,” says Latifah.