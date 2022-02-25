Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet Livestream
This Sunday, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, two iconic entertainment publications, will save a spot for you on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Join People (The TV Show!) New York correspondent Jeremy Parsons, PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein, PEOPLE in 10 host Andrea Boehlke and Entertainment Weekly's senior awards editor Gerrad Hall for a red carpet livestream ahead of the award ceremony from 5:30 to 8 p.m. ET.
The live event will stream on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's YouTube channels, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Twitter pages, as well as PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Facebook pages.
In addition to catching up with stars on the red carpet, the winners of the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards stunt ensemble performances in motion picture and television will be announced during the broadcast.
The SAG Awards will celebrate distinguished achievements in television and film of the past year, with Lady Gaga, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Coolidge, and Will Smith among the celebrities who have received nods from the guild. Dame Helen Mirren will receive a lifetime achievement award during the ceremony.
Streaming hits Squid Game and Ted Lasso scored noms for ensemble series, for drama and comedy categories respectively. Other ensemble nominees include the casts of Only Murders In The Building, Succession, The Handmaid's Tale, and Yellowstone.
The 28th SAG Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TBS and TNT.
