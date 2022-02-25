Watch PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet Livestream

The 2022 award season kicks off this year with the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild awards, which means PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly readers will get a front row seat to the sparkle of the red carpet.

This Sunday, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly, two iconic entertainment publications, will save a spot for you on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Join People (The TV Show!) New York correspondent Jeremy Parsons, PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein, PEOPLE in 10 host Andrea Boehlke and Entertainment Weekly's senior awards editor Gerrad Hall for a red carpet livestream ahead of the award ceremony from 5:30 to 8 p.m. ET.

In addition to catching up with stars on the red carpet, the winners of the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards stunt ensemble performances in motion picture and television will be announced during the broadcast.

Streaming hits Squid Game and Ted Lasso scored noms for ensemble series, for drama and comedy categories respectively. Other ensemble nominees include the casts of Only Murders In The Building, Succession, The Handmaid's Tale, and Yellowstone.