Oscars 2021: These Stars Are Nominated for Their First Oscars This Year
And some of them are making history with their nominations!
Lakeith Stanfield
The Get Out actor is nominated for the first time for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Bill O'Neal in Judas and the Black Messiah. He is nominated alongside his costar, Daniel Kaluuya.
Leslie Odom Jr.
The Hamilton actor is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for portraying Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami and for Best Original Song for "Speak Now."
Sacha Baron Cohen
While Cohen has previously been nominated for Best Screenplay at the Oscars, he scored his first acting nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Paul Raci
Raci is nominated for the first time for his role as Joe, mentor to Riz Ahmed's character Ruben, in Sound of Metal.
Maria Bakalova
Bulgarian actress Bakalova is nominated for the first time for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Amanda Seyfried
Seyfried scored her first nomination this year, too. She's up for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Marion Davies in Mank.
Youn Yuh-jung
Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Soon-ja in Minari. She is the first South Korean woman nominated for Best Supporting Actress.
Chadwick Boseman
The late actor is only the seventh actor in Oscars history to be posthumously nominated for an award. He is nominated for his portrayal of Levee Green in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Steven Yeun
Yeun — nominated for the first time this year for Best Actor for Minari — is the first Asian American nominee in the category in Oscars history.
Riz Ahmed
Ahmed earned his first Oscar nomination this year for his performance in Sound of Metal. He's the first Muslim ever nominated in the Best Actor category.
Andra Day
The singer landed her first lead role and Oscar nomination this year. She's up for Best Actress for portraying Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
Vanessa Kirby
The The Crown actress is nominated for the first time for Best Actress for her emotional role in Pieces of a Woman.
Lee Isaac Chung
Chung earned his first nomination for Best Director for Minari. He's also nominated for Best Original Screenplay and the film is up for Best Picture.
Emerald Fennell
Fennell is nominated for the first time for Best Director for her film Promising Young Women. The movie is also nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.
Chloé Zhao
Nomadland's Chloé Zhao is one of two women nominated for Best Director (a first!) and is the first woman of color to be nominated. She's also nominated for Best Film Editing and Best Adapted Screenplay, and the film is also up for Best Picture.