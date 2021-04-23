Oscars 2021: These Stars Are Nominated for Their First Oscars This Year

And some of them are making history with their nominations! 

By Andrea Wurzburger
April 23, 2021 03:20 PM

1 of 15

Lakeith Stanfield

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The Get Out actor is nominated for the first time for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Bill O'Neal in Judas and the Black Messiah. He is nominated alongside his costar, Daniel Kaluuya

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Leslie Odom Jr.

Credit: Patti Perret/Amazon Studios

The Hamilton actor is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for portraying Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami and for Best Original Song for "Speak Now." 

3 of 15

Sacha Baron Cohen

Credit: NICO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

While Cohen has previously been nominated for Best Screenplay at the Oscars, he scored his first acting nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Trial of the Chicago 7. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

Paul Raci

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Raci is nominated for the first time for his role as Joe, mentor to Riz Ahmed's character Ruben, in Sound of Metal. 

Advertisement

5 of 15

Maria Bakalova

Credit: Amazon Studios

Bulgarian actress Bakalova is nominated for the first time for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

6 of 15

Amanda Seyfried

Credit: NETFLIX

Seyfried scored her first nomination this year, too. She's up for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Marion Davies in Mank.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

Youn Yuh-jung

Credit: Courtesy of A24

Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Soon-ja in Minari. She is the first South Korean woman nominated for Best Supporting Actress. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

Chadwick Boseman

Credit: David Lee/Netflix

The late actor is only the seventh actor in Oscars history to be posthumously nominated for an award. He is nominated for his portrayal of Levee Green in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. 

Advertisement

9 of 15

Steven Yeun

Credit: David Bornfriend/A24

Yeun — nominated for the first time this year for Best Actor for Minari — is the first Asian American nominee in the category in Oscars history. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

Riz Ahmed

Credit: Amazon / Courtesy Everett

Ahmed earned his first Oscar nomination this year for his performance in Sound of Metal. He's the first Muslim ever nominated in the Best Actor category. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

Andra Day

Credit: Paramount Pictures

The singer landed her first lead role and Oscar nomination this year. She's up for Best Actress for portraying Billie Holiday in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

Vanessa Kirby

Credit: netflix

The The Crown actress is nominated for the first time for Best Actress for her emotional role in Pieces of a Woman. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

Lee Isaac Chung

Credit: Joe Rushmore/A24

Chung earned his first nomination for Best Director for Minari. He's also nominated for Best Original Screenplay and the film is up for Best Picture. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

Emerald Fennell

Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace / Focus Features

Fennell is nominated for the first time for Best Director for her film Promising Young Women. The movie is also nominated for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

Chloé Zhao

Credit: 20th Century Fox

Nomadland's Chloé Zhao is one of two women nominated for Best Director (a first!) and is the first woman of color to be nominated. She's also nominated for Best Film Editing and Best Adapted Screenplay, and the film is also up for Best Picture. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger