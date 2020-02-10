That’s all folks!

A little rain in Los Angeles didn’t stop the 92nd Annual Academy Awards from being an unforgettable night! From Billy Porter‘s hilarious, yet relatable blanket moment to Taika Waititi‘s many red carpet poses, we’ve gathered a ton of memorable moments that weren’t shown on TV.

Here are some of the best behind-the-scenes Oscars moments.

Image zoom Taika Waititi Amy Sussman/Getty Images

On the Red Carpet

Second time mama-to-be America Ferrera cradled her growing baby bump as she walked the red carpet alongside her husband Ryan Piers Williams.

The star, 35, also posed with her How to Train Your Dragon family as Piers Williams, 38, took the sweet shot.

Image zoom Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

“Did you get a good one, babe?” Ferrera was heard asking Piers Williams.

Also on the carpet was This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, who was amazed by Billy Porter‘s Oscars ensemble.

“Billy Porter, look at Billy Porter!” Metz, 39, said to a friend.

Image zoom Billy Porter Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Later on, during a commercial break, Porter, 50, was spotted cozying up with a blanket in a shaded area as the rain in Los Angeles continued to pour down.

Porter later responded to his relatable accessory, hilariously writing on Twitter, “It’s raining in LA and it’s cold Betches!!!”

Image zoom Tom Hanks Twitter

Back on the carpet, Waititi, 44, showed off an array of poses, one of which included a shot of him covering his face with his hands.

Tom Hanks turned heads when he dropped down and began doing pushups alongside a U.S. Army Sergeant.

Also on the carpet was Brad Pitt, who happily shouted “Hi guys!” to screaming fans as he made his way inside.

Pitt’s good friend Leonardo DiCaprio sweetly walked the carpet with his mother Irmelin Indenbirken.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Steve Martin chatted it up while in the bathroom line and Sandra Oh later walked by and wished Martin, 74, good luck.

Inside the Show

Once inside the Dolby Theatre, Ferrera was seen snacking on popcorn and chips during a commercial break.

Members of the audience were later left stunned when Eminem surprisingly took the stage to perform “Loose Yourself” — the hit from 8 Mile that won Best Original Song at the Oscars in 2003.

“Standing ovation @Eminem,” Ricky Martin tweeted, adding several hand clapping emojis.

After the performance, Scarlett Johansson and her fiancé Colin Jost were spotted walking hand in hand. Like Ferrera, Jost, 37, also snacked on chips.

Adam Driver, his wife Joanne Tucker, Greta Gerwig and Florence Pugh all chatted together in the lobby. The group was later joined by Rian Johnson, who sipped on a cocktail alongside his wife Karina Longworth.

Image zoom Laura Dern Kevin Winter/Getty

Keanu Reeves took a break from the show to escort his mom, designer Patricia Taylor, to the bathroom. The mother-son duo walked back to their seats hand in hand.

Rooney Mara patiently waited for Joaquin Phoenix outside of the men’s room. When he emerged from the restroom, the couple shared a sweet kiss.

Meanwhile, it was a big night for Laura Dern, who scored her first-ever Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Marriage Story.

After her win, Dern, 53, who was holding on tightly to her Oscar and her winning envelope, was congratulated by Mahershala Ali as she walked off stage. Dern later teared up when she hugged her long-time publicist.

Image zoom Brad Pitt Kevin Winter/Getty

It was also a night of firsts for Pitt, who took home his first-ever acting Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

During commercial break, Margot Robbie, who played Sharon Tate in Tarantino’s film, went over to Pitt’s seat to give him a hug. Dern also congratulated him.

Image zoom Taika Waititi Instagram

Waititi also took home an award and quickly went viral — but not for his Best Adapted Screenplay win for JoJo Rabbit.

While in his seat, Waititi was hilariously caught putting his statuette underneath the seat in front of him. The moment was captured by Brie Larson, who shared it to her Instagram Story.

Rebel Wilson and James Corden also had viewers buzzing when they presented the Best Visual Effects award while dressed up as their characters from Cats.

Image zoom Tom Hanks, Bradley Cooper and Rita Wilson Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Image zoom Jonas Rivera, Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Tom Hanks MARK RALSTON/Getty Images

After the skit, Wilson was heard telling Corden, “Now I’ve got to get back in regular makeup!”

Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and actor Bradley Cooper were seen taking selfies during the show.

Rita also snapped a shot of Hanks with the directors and producers of Toy Story 4: Jonas Rivera, Josh Cooley and Mark Nielsen after their win.

After Parties

At the Governors Ball, Julia Butters, who revealed she was carrying a turkey sandwich in her pink clutch on the red carpet, joined DiCaprio’s table at the after party with her mom. DiCaprio, 45, was seated with his dad.

DiCaprio was heard telling his parents, “By the way, how great was Joaquin [Phoenix]’s speech?”

While accepting his award on stage for Best Actor for The Joker, Phoenix, 45, touched on the “distressing issues” that the world is facing, but said that he sees them as more of a unifying factor than a dividing one, and urged everyone to live with love and compassion.

Image zoom Julia Butters Robyn Ross

Also at the Governors Ball, Shia LaBeouf was seen chasing down waiters for mac and cheese as well as chicken pot pie.

Pitt also made an appearance at the Ball. The star sat in a roped off section of the party after getting his statuette engraved.

Still reveling in her Best Actress win for her role in the film Judy, Renée Zellweger was seen at the Governors Ball talking on the phone with her mother, telling her she loves her and is so thankful.

Maya Rudolph overheard the sweet conversation and said, “Oh my God, is that your mama? Aww.” Zellweger then put down the phone and told Rudolph, “I’m so proud of you.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Reporting by Lizz Leonard, Mia McNiece, Dan Wakeford, Kara Warner and Aili Nahas