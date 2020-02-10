Tom Hanks is in good shape!

The actor, 63, turned heads on the red carpet of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday when he dropped down and began doing push ups alongside a U.S. Army sergeant.

Hanks did a few reps in his tux as a group of soldiers cheered on proudly.

The actor has a special relationship with the military after he was inducted as an honorary member of the U.S. Army Rangers Hall of Fame for his portrayal of a captain in the beloved movie Saving Private Ryan. The film won five Academy Awards in 1999.

For Sunday’s ceremony, Hanks has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

Image zoom Tom Hanks Twitter

The film, which was released in November, follows investigative journalist Lloyd Vogel on an assignment to profile Fred Rogers, also known as Mr. Rogers.

Hanks was previously honored at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards when he received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, which celebrates a star’s “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

RELATED: The Real Tom Hanks: An Inside Look at America’s Favorite Star From Those Who Know Him Best

The prestigious honor was named after the first recipient of the award, who directed The King of Kings, The Ten Commandments and The Greatest Show on Earth.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the show the actor explained that growing up he had always dreamed about pursuing a career in acting.

Image zoom Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson Amy Sussman/Getty

RELATED: Tom Hanks Reflects on His Career Ahead of Receiving Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globe Awards

“I will say that years and years — when I realized that being an actor was a thing, a job, a craft, a pursuit you could have — I [didn’t] think there could be anything that could possibly be more fun that,” Hanks told PEOPLE. “I’m not in this for power, although I have some, I’m not in this for money, although man am I rich. I can go to Greece any time I want so that’s how comfortable I am, but there’s no substitute for that.”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.