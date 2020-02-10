Charlize Theron Brings Her Mom to the Oscars: 'I Win the Award for Best Date'

Like mother, like daughter!

Charlize Theron stepped out at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday with a very special date by her side: her mother, Gerda.

As the two walked the red carpet, the actress — who is nominated for Best Actress for her performance in Bombshell — expressed how lucky she felt to have her mother by her side for the show.

“I win the award for best date, for sure,” the 44-year-old star said on the E! News pre-show of having her mother at the Academy Awards.

Gerda jumped in to add that she is “very proud” of her daughter.

“Oh are you? Thanks,” Charlize quipped.

“A little bit, just a little bit,” her mother said, laughing.

The mother-daughter duo both sported dark-colored dresses for the special evening — Charlize in an off-the-shoulder black gown and her mother in a navy long-sleeved dress with a plunging neckline.

Both women accessorized their looks with simple jewelry, including thin necklaces and stud earrings.

This isn’t the first Oscars event Charlize has turned into a family affair.

When many of the 2020 Academy Award nominees gathered on Monday for the Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Charlize again had her mother at her side.

Presenter Illeana Douglas sweetly called out the pair as she read the long list of nominees.

Gerda and Charlize have openly discussed their strong bond as mother and daughter in the past.

When Theron was 15 in June 1991, her father, Charles, drunkenly attacked her mother, who then shot him to death in self-defense (no charges were filed).

Theron previously discussed her family’s harrowing experience dealing with her father’s addiction, including what it was like when her mother shot and killed him.

The moment left an impact on the Oscar winner, who told NPR, “This family violence, this kind of violence that happens within the family, is something that I share with a lot of people.”

“I’m not ashamed to talk about it, because I do think that the more we talk about these things, the more we realize we are not alone in any of it,” she added. “I think, for me, it’s just always been that this story is about growing up with addicts and what that does to a person.”

In October 2018, Charlize credited Gerda with making her strong, telling Extra at Elle‘s 2018 Women in Hollywood event, “I am lucky enough that I had a great mom who really kind of made me brave and always told me to be brave.”

“I don’t know who I might have been without that,” she added.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.