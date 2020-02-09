Bachelor in Paradise's Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Had Oscars Movies-Themed Wedding

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are taking home the award for best wedding theme!

The Bachelor in Paradise alums — and hosts of PEOPLE’s Oscars viewing party — stopped by to speak with PeopleTV on the 92nd Annual Academy Awards red carpet Sunday, where they revealed that as huge movie fans, their wedding included several nods to the Oscars.

Haibon, 31, explained that since the two are “both movie buffs” they “really wanted movie themes to be played at our wedding.”

“So during the dinner portion, we had a string quartet play movie themes and we picked out the movie themes,” he shared.

“We had Hans Zimmer’s Pearl Harbor theme playing because that’s quite beautiful, we, of course, had James Horner’s Titanic being played and we had like the Superman love theme by John Williams—which might sound weird to be played at a wedding, but it’s an absolutely fantastic score.”

Iaconetti, 31, added that the couple also included theme music from “Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and of course A Star is Born.”

“Some of them were sung and some of them with the quartet,” she said.

The pair enjoyed their movie-themed wedding during an elegant, romantic ceremony in Rhode Island on Aug. 11, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively.

“We freakishly agreed on everything. Growing up we had the exact same vision of our wedding, [doing] it as grandiose as it has become,” Iaconetti told PEOPLE ahead of their lavish nuptials. Adds Haibon, whose dog Clark served as ring bearer: “We’re so accustomed to being together, and living together, that marriage is the obvious next step!”

Exchanging both traditional and personalized vows in a ceremony officiated by Bachelor producer Elan Gale at an intimate church before heading to their wedding reception, Iaconetti and Haibon got emotional as they became husband and wife in front of 180 guests.

Bachelor and Bachelorette alums Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins, Evan Bass, Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley, Olivia Caridi, JJ Lane, Dean Unglert, Chris Strandburg, Nick Viall and more were in attendance as the couple said “I do” and exchanged Neil Lane wedding bands.

Later in the evening, the reality stars — who tapped American Idol alum David Cook to sing “Ever the Same” for their first dance at the reception (designed by Birch Event Design) — cut into a custom wedding cake baked by Shelby Elizabeth Cakes’ Shelby Bower, the winner of an episode of Wedding Cake Championship on which Iaconetti and Haibon previously made an appearance as judges.

Forgoing a raucous bash, Iaconetti (who changed into an Alyne by Rita Vanieris gown from Kinsley James Bridal in West Hollywood for the reception) and Haibon kept their wedding day chic and elegant.

Said Iaconetti: “Jared and I from the very beginning have been saying we don’t want our wedding to be a party. We want it to be a romantic experience!”

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.