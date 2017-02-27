Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Timberlake's "Can't Stop The Feeling" from the movie Trolls is nominated for best original song

Justin Timberlake Hopes to Win an Oscar to Share with His Son: 'It Really Fueled My Process'

If Justin Timberlake wins an Oscar tonight, we know who he’ll be dedicating it to: his son.

Speaking to Robin Roberts during ABC’s official Academy Award pre-show on Sunday, the singer opened up about the meaning behind “Can’t Stop the Feeling!,” the Trolls soundtrack that earned him a nomination for Best Original Song.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You know, we had our son probably six months before. We were still in that new parent fog and this job came up,” said Timberlake, who welcomed his first child, son Silas Randall, with wife Jessica Biel in April 2015. “And it just seemed like such a great opportunity — it felt serendipitous in a way.”

Image zoom Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Watch the PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Oscars pre-show on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app on your favorite device. Then watch our Red Carpet Fashion Wrap-Up after the Oscars!

“I just said to myself: ‘What an opportunity to have something that even down the road I can share with him,’ ” added Timberlake, 36, quipping that most of his music isn’t exactly kid-appropriate.

“It felt like an opportunity to share the thing that inspires me the most as an artist with my son,” he added. “That’s the way I looked at it, and I think it just really fueled my process.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Academy Awards coverage and complete winners list!

Image zoom

And while Timberlake, wearing Tom Ford, seems cool as a cucumber as he gears up for his performance — the ceremony’s opening number! — Biel, 34, is eagerly anticipating the big moment.

“It’s exciting when your partner is doing something that they love,” said the actress. “And honestly, I’m not worried about him. I’m worried about everybody else!”