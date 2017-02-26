Jimmy Kimmel shared a quick fist bump with daughter Jane backstage hours before hosting the 89th Academy Awards

Good Luck, Daddy! Jimmy Kimmel's Daughter Jane Fist Bumps Her Dad Backstage as He Gears Up to Host the Oscars

She’s got the magic touch!

Jimmy Kimmel — who will host the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday — spent a little quiet time with his good luck charm, 2½-year-old daughter Jane, backstage before the big show, sharing a photo on Twitter of the twosome fist bumping.

Kimmel, 49, hashtagged the snapshot Oscars, adding the knuckles and Oscar emojis.

Image zoom Credit: Jimmy Kimmel/Twitter

On Thursday, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk his big gig — but not before honoring Ellen DeGeneres during his breakfast spread for Jane.

“Dear @TheEllenShow, I made my daughter #Dory pancakes to celebrate seeing you today,” Kimmel tweeted, sharing a series of shots of him making colorful Dory-themed pancakes much to Jane’s delight.

Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney are expecting their second child together.