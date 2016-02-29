The Twitterverse Was a Big Fan of Chris Rock's Oscars Monologue

Whew.

Everyone go home. When it was announced that Chris Rock was going to be hosting the Academy Awards, the first thought on everyone’s mind was, “That’s gonna be one hell of a monologue.” And it turns out they were right.

Rock’s monologue pulled zero punches, and in fact pushed a few, as he predictably tackled the #OscarsSoWhite controversy while taking casual detours for jabs at Kevin Hart, Jada Pinkett Smith and Paul Giamatti.

Twitter loved it.

It immediately became apparent that Rock was going in hard with his monologue

Chris Rock is not messing around here. #Oscars — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) February 29, 2016

and his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s Oscars boycott (“Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”) was an early favorite.

I really hope #BoycottRihannasPanties begins trending globally #oscars — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) February 29, 2016

The show’s camera operators had some trouble deciding where to cut to for some of Rock’s jokes

"Cut to everyone who's not white!"

Director of #Oscars — Chip Pope (@ChipPope) February 29, 2016

SO MANY UNCOMFORTABLE WHITE PEOPLE. #Oscars — Chelsea M. Cameron (@chel_c_cam) February 29, 2016

and caught a few people whose laughter was apparently too rehearsed.

so many white people at the #Oscars clearly practiced their nervous laughter beforehand — dī(ə)ltōn (@lilghosthands) February 29, 2016

Or just decided to split the difference and grin amiably.

Let's have more closeup shots of actors trying to decide if they should laugh or not. #Oscars — Matt Miller (@Official_MattM) February 29, 2016

Fortunately you can always look to Matt Damon for cues.

"Are we- are we clap- clapping? Ok Damon's clapping." – white people #Oscars — Kate (@katethewasp) February 29, 2016

• Check out PEOPLE’s full Academy Awards 2016 coverage and complete winners list!

Ultimately, it was an amazing monologue, and one that should probably just be handed out to future Oscar hosts.

Respect to Chris Rock for not dancing around the subject. He’s hitting it over the head with a sledgehammer #Oscars — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 29, 2016

Too late to create a Best Monologue award?

Chris Rock should get some sort of award for this monologue. #Oscars — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) February 29, 2016

(Even if Rock didn’t ever get around to a Charlotte Rampling joke.)

The best thing about Chris Rock's monologue is picturing Charlotte Rampling's abject fear. #Oscars — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 29, 2016

Let’s just hope the rest of the show keeps up this kind of momentum.