The Twitterverse Was a Big Fan of Chris Rock's Oscars Monologue

Whew.
Everyone go home. When it was announced that Chris Rock was going to be hosting the Academy Awards, the first thought on everyone’s mind was, “That’s gonna be one hell of a monologue.” And it turns out they were right.
Rock’s monologue pulled zero punches, and in fact pushed a few, as he predictably tackled the #OscarsSoWhite controversy while taking casual detours for jabs at Kevin Hart, Jada Pinkett Smith and Paul Giamatti.
Twitter loved it.
It immediately became apparent that Rock was going in hard with his monologue
and his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s Oscars boycott (“Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”) was an early favorite.
The show’s camera operators had some trouble deciding where to cut to for some of Rock’s jokes
and caught a few people whose laughter was apparently too rehearsed.
Or just decided to split the difference and grin amiably.
Fortunately you can always look to Matt Damon for cues.
Ultimately, it was an amazing monologue, and one that should probably just be handed out to future Oscar hosts.
Too late to create a Best Monologue award?
(Even if Rock didn’t ever get around to a Charlotte Rampling joke.)
Let’s just hope the rest of the show keeps up this kind of momentum.